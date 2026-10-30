GLITTERING LIGHTS AT LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY RETURNS NOV. 6 FOR 2026 HOLIDAY SEASON

Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is open 5 p.m. nightly November 6, 2026 to January 3, 2027.

A child show his holiday spirit as his family drives through Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, a 26 year tradition in Southern Nevada.

The attraction features three miles of illuminated displays and millions of lights, creating a festive destination for holiday outings, family traditions and memorable evenings throughout the season.

Las Vegas' holiday drive-thru unveils new displays, expands its patriotic tribute for America's 250th anniversary and honors veterans and active-duty military

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Las Vegas' holiday drive-through experience, Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, returns Friday, Nov. 6, bringing millions of twinkling lights, larger-than-life displays and Christmas magic to the Las Vegas Valley. Open nightly, rain or shine, through Jan. 3, 2027, the annual tradition invites guests of all ages to experience the wonder of the season from the comfort of their vehicles.This year, Glittering Lights is introducing exciting new displays, expanding its patriotic celebration in honor of America's 250th anniversary and announcing two special evenings dedicated to recognizing the men and women who serve our country.“Every year, we look for new ways to make Glittering Lights an unforgettable experience for the families who have made this a holiday tradition,” said John Bentham, Glittering Lights producer.“This year guests will experience new scenes throughout the route as we celebrate 250 years of America's history, honor the incredible men and women who serve our country, and introduce new displays that bring even more wonder and excitement to the drive. We're proud to create a place where our community can come together, make memories and celebrate the magic of the holidays.”Two Special Nights Honoring Veterans and Active-Duty MilitaryGlittering Lights is continuing its tradition of giving back with two complimentary admission opportunities for military personnel and veterans, recognizing their service and sacrifices.Nov. 11 – Veterans Appreciation Night, presented by Precision Window TintingIn recognition of Veterans Day, Glittering Lights will offer free admission to veterans on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Veterans can show their valid veteran identification at the entrance to receive complimentary entry and enjoy an evening surrounded by the holiday spirit.Nov. 16 – Military Appreciation Night, presented by Olive Branch PsychiatricsOn Monday, Nov. 16, veterans and active-duty military personnel can enjoy complimentary admission with valid ID. The special evening provides another opportunity for Glittering Lights to recognize those who serve and protect the nation.Ho Ho Radio to Feature Debbie Gibson's New Holiday SingleThe holiday soundtrack at Glittering Lights is getting a star-powered upgrade! Ho Ho Radio, the attraction's very own holiday radio station produced by Sunny 106.5, will feature pop icon Debbie Gibson's latest holiday single,“Lit Up,” from her new Winterlicious D'Luxe album. Adding an extra dose of holiday cheer, Gibson has also recorded a special message just for Glittering Lights guests, making the festive drive-through experience even more memorable. Guests can tune in, sing along and enjoy a soundtrack filled with holiday favorites as they cruise through a dazzling wonderland of lights. Ho Ho Radio is sparked by Loyalty Plumbing & Air.New Displays Bring More Holiday Magic to the TrackFrom patriotic tributes to classic entertainment and romantic moments, this year's additions offer guests even more to discover along the illuminated route.Tribute to America: Avenue of FlagsIn celebration of the United States' 250th anniversary, Glittering Lights is expanding its Tribute to America display with an even more vibrant celebration of the nation's history, spirit and unity. Red, white and blue illuminations will honor the American experience, adding a patriotic glow to the holiday festivities. Once again, Avenue of Flags will further the celebration, showcasing flags representing all 50 states. Each flag was flown over its respective state capitol in honor of Glittering Lights, creating a meaningful tribute to the people, places and shared history that make up the United States. Together, the displays offer guests an opportunity to celebrate the nation's milestone anniversary while enjoying one of Southern Nevada's favorite Christmas events.Under the Big Top, inspired by Circus Circus Hotel & CasinoStep right up! A brand-new circus-themed display will bring the excitement and spectacle of the big top to Glittering Lights. Presented by Circus Circus Hotel & Casino, the display will transport guests into a world of circus-inspired holiday wonder, featuring colorful lights and larger-than-life visuals that capture the fun, energy and nostalgia of the circus its playful atmosphere and eye-catching presentation, Under the Big Top promises to be a highlight for families and guests of all ages as they make their way through the attraction.12 Days of Christmas Gets a Major UpgradeOne of Glittering Lights' most popular displays is getting a dazzling makeover! The 12 Days of Christmas has been expanded to an impressive quarter-mile stretch, bringing even more holiday spectacle to this fan-favorite attraction. Guests can journey through the classic Christmas carol brought to life in lights, with festive scenes and familiar holiday characters creating a magical experience along the way. Adding to the fun, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and his sweetheart, Clarice, make a special appearance, bringing a touch of North Pole charm to this larger-than-life celebration of Christmas.A Las Vegas Holiday TraditionFor more than two decades, Glittering Lights has welcomed families, friends and visitors to celebrate the season with a spectacular drive-through experience at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The attraction features three miles of illuminated displays and millions of lights, creating a festive destination for Christmas outings, family traditions and memorable evenings throughout the season.Glittering Lights also continues its commitment to giving back to the Southern Nevada community, supporting local charitable causes and bringing people together through the spirit of the holidays.The light show starts nightly beginning at 5 p.m. from Nov. 6, 2026, through Jan. 3, 2027, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Tickets start at $44 per carload and can be purchased at glitteringlights. A portion of each ticket sold benefits Speedway Children's Charities.About Glittering Lights presented by The Richard Harris Law FirmJingle that sleigh to Las Vegas Motor Speedway – only 10 minutes north of Downtown Las Vegas – for the holiday drive-through spectacular, Glittering Lights. The dazzling array of festive Christmas lights and sounds features more than 6 million LED lights that intertwine throughout a three-mile course through the speedway. The 2026 season shines Nov. 6, 2026 – Jan. 3, 2027.

Renee Guglielmetti

Ivory Star Productions

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GLITTERING LIGHTS AT LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY RETURNS NOV. 6 FOR 2026 HOLIDAY SEASON News Provided By Ivory Star Productions October 30, 2026, 14:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry



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