Athens Moving Experts Earns Bronze In Raleigh's Best 2026 For Moving Services

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Raleigh-based moving company earns Bronze recognition in the Moving Services category of the 2026 Raleigh's Best community voting program.

- Mike Joudeh, Founder and CEO, Athens Moving ExpertsRALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RALEIGH, N.C., October 29, 2026 - Athens Moving Experts has earned Bronze recognition in the Best Moving Services category of the 2026 Raleigh's Best program. The recognition places the Raleigh-based moving company among the three honorees in its category, as determined by community voting.The 2026 Raleigh's Best program featured 259 categories and received more than 429,000 votes, according to its published results. The program is powered by OptimumContests, a service of NERUS Strategies, LLC. Raleigh's Best is distributed to News & Observer subscribers and select locations as an advertising feature and operates separately from the newspaper's newsroom coverage.The Bronze recognition acknowledges Athens Moving Experts' place among the moving service providers selected by voters in the Raleigh community.Founded in 2015 by Mike Joudeh, Athens Moving Experts provides residential, commercial, local, and long-distance moving services. The company also offers professional packing, loading and unloading assistance, and specialty moving services for items such as pianos, gun safes, and hot tubs.Proposed Owner Quote Subject to Approval“Being recognized with Bronze in Raleigh's Best means a great deal to our team,” said Mike Joudeh, founder and CEO of Athens Moving Experts.“We appreciate everyone who took the time to vote and support our business. Our customers have played an important role in our growth, and we remain committed to providing dependable moving services to the communities we serve.”Moving Services for Raleigh and Surrounding CommunitiesHeadquartered at 6601 Hillsborough St., Suite 111, in Raleigh, Athens Moving Experts serves residential and commercial customers throughout the Triangle region and surrounding North Carolina communities.The company provides moving services for households relocating within the Raleigh area, businesses planning office moves, and customers requiring long-distance transportation. Its services also include packing assistance and the handling of large or specialty items that require additional planning and care.Athens Moving Experts offers customized moving arrangements based on customers' relocation requirements, including the size of the move, destination, and services needed.The company serves Raleigh, Cary, Apex, Durham, Chapel Hill, Garner, Wake Forest, and other surrounding communities.Continued Commitment to Local Moving ServicesThe Raleigh's Best 2026 recognition comes as Athens Moving Experts continues providing moving and relocation services to customers across the region.The company offers free moving estimates and works with customers to develop moving plans suited to their individual needs.Customers interested in learning more about Athens Moving Experts or requesting a moving estimate can visit or call (919) 760-7774.Official Award InformationAward Program: Raleigh's Best 2026Award Category: Moving ServicesRecognition: BronzeProgram Website:Published 2026 Results: listing/2026/moving-servicesAbout Athens Moving ExpertsFounded in 2015 by Mike Joudeh, Athens Moving Experts is a locally owned moving company headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company provides residential, commercial, local, long-distance, and specialty moving services, along with professional packing and loading assistance. Athens Moving Experts serves Raleigh and surrounding Triangle communities, offering moving solutions tailored to residential and business relocation needs.For more information, visit .Media ContactAthens Moving ExpertsEmail:...Phone: (919) 760-7774Address: 6601 Hillsborough St., Suite 111, Raleigh, NC 27606Website:

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Athens Moving Experts Earns Bronze in Raleigh's Best 2026 for Moving Services News Provided By dojo design and development October 30, 2026, 14:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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