PM Modi Inaugurates Bharat Parv 2026 And Launches Major Projects In Gujarat

PM Modi Inaugurates Bharat Parv and Development Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated Bharat Parv 2026 and attended the Ekta Prakash Parv at Ekta Nagar in Narmada district in Gujarat. The events will be followed by the Narmada Aarti at around 8:15 pm. As per the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office, PM Modi dedicated and laid the foundation stones for various development projects worth over Rs 14,000 crore to the nation from Banaskantha district. On the occasion of the national-level celebration of PM Kisan Utsav Diwas, he also released the 24th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), transferring financial assistance directly to farmers' bank accounts across the country.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Bharat Bovine Breeding and Research Centre (BBBRC), the new potato expansion facility and the UHT-ASRS facility of Banas Dairy through virtual means. He also performed the ground-breaking ceremony for two new compressed biogas plants of Banas Dairy at Tharad and Radhanpur. Besides dedicating two new railway services to Gujarat, the Prime Minister inaugurated and launched several development projects worth crores of rupees in the metro, anganwadi, agriculture and animal husbandry sectors.

Focus on Farmers and Rural Empowerment

Describing farmers as among the strongest pillars of a developed India, the Prime Minister said that the welfare and empowerment of farmers had always remained the government's highest priority. He said the country's agricultural budget had increased more than fivefold compared to 2013-14. The PM-KISAN scheme had become an integral part of the lives of small farmers. More than Rs 1,000 crore had been transferred to the bank accounts of over 50 lakh farmers in Gujarat, including approximately Rs 50 crore benefiting thousands of farmer families in Banaskantha. On Friday, more than Rs 18,000 crore was transferred to the accounts of nearly 10 crore farmers across the country.

The Prime Minister said that the government's farmer-oriented policies and decisions over the past few years had delivered benefits or savings worth more than Rs 50 lakh crore to farmers. Citing five major examples, he said approximately Rs 4.5 lakh crore had been directly transferred to the bank accounts of small farmers under PM-KISAN. More than 85 per cent of the country's farmers belonged to the small-farmer category, and the government had extended financial assistance to them. To protect Indian farmers from the impact of sharp increases in international fertiliser prices caused by global instability, the government had spent approximately Rs 16 lakh crore on fertiliser subsidies.

Advancements in Animal Husbandry and Agriculture

Over the past 12 years, the government had emphasised the extensive use of science and technology in agriculture and animal husbandry. He cited Soil Health Cards as an excellent example of this transformation. Earlier, farmers did not have precise information about the type and quantity of fertilisers required for their fields. Soil Health Cards had helped modernise farming practices, and more than 26 crore cards were now available to farmers across the country. With climate change posing major challenges to agriculture, the government was continuously working to provide farmers with innovative, climate-resilient seed varieties. Approximately 3,000 new varieties of seeds had been made available to farmers in recent years.

Describing animal husbandry as an important pillar of the rural economy, the Prime Minister highlighted the significant contribution of rural women to this sector. He said the government had placed special emphasis on promoting science and technology in the dairy and animal husbandry sectors over the past decade. Better animal breeds could increase milk production, while timely vaccination and appropriate treatment could protect livestock from diseases. "Healthy livestock will also increase the income of my brothers and sisters engaged in animal husbandry," he said.

Vision for a Developed India

Prime Minister Modi said India's rapid development journey was generating new hope across the world. He called upon citizens to continue moving forward with the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. He said that on October 31, National Unity Day, the nationwide 'Run for Unity' would be organised to strengthen the spirit of national unity inspired by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He appealed to all citizens, particularly the youth, to participate enthusiastically in the Run for Unity scheduled for the following morning.

Concluding his address, the Prime Minister congratulated all citizens who had contributed to the development journey launched from the sacred land of Banaskantha. Gujarat's development journey is accelerating under PM Modi's leadership. Adressing the farmers' welfare programme, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that, inspired by the Prime Minister, the nation had received the valuable gift of various development projects worth Rs 26,092 crore. He said the establishment of a modern breeding centre in Banaskantha would make superior livestock breeds available through new technologies, enabling livestock farmers to achieve higher productivity, greater prosperity and sustainable livelihoods.

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