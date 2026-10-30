Nigeria: Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) Advances Regional Action On Climate-Related Human Mobility

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The ECOWAS Commission, through the Directorate of Free Movement of Persons, Migration and Tourism, convened the second meeting of the Migration Dialogue for West Africa (MIDWA) Thematic Working Group on Climate Change, Land Degradation, Desertification, Environment and Migration in Abuja from 27 to 29 October 2026. The meeting brought together Member State representatives, ECOWAS Institutions, Development Partners and youth to advance practical Regional Cooperation on Human Mobility in the Context of Climate Change and environmental degradation.

The meeting builds on the reactivation of the Working Group in 2025 and subsequent regional efforts to integrate human mobility into climate and migration policy. Participants are working to translate the Group's mandate into a 2027-2028 work plan, identify priorities for supporting Member States as they implement their Nationally Determined Contributions and develop or revise National Adaptation Plans, and explore the feasibility of a regional Green Climate Fund project or readiness proposal.

Across West Africa, floods, drought, desertification, land degradation and other environmental hazards are affecting livelihoods, food security and patterns of movement. The Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre recorded approximately 12.7 million internal disaster displacement movements in West Africa between 2009 and 2023. The World Bank's Groundswell Africa analysis estimates that, without adequate climate and development action, the region could see up to 32 million internal climate migrants by 2050. These projections underscore the need for resilience and preparedness, while the choices made on adaptation, livelihoods and risk reduction can influence future outcomes.

In the welcome remarks delivered on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, Comptroller Abdul Majeed Yabagi, representing the Comptroller General of Immigration Mrs Kemi Nanna Nandap, indicated that climate-driven mobility is already affecting border flows and settlement patterns across West Africa. He called for stronger evidence, coordinated migration and adaptation planning, and greater input from affected communities.

In a goodwill message on behalf of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Madam Ajara Jallow emphasized that the meeting's deliberations should show how evidence on climate mobility can inform policy, guide investment, strengthen national climate plans and support climate-finance proposals that address human mobility.

Delivering a goodwill message on behalf of the Embassy of Switzerland, Madam Ojoma Ali highlighted the effects of climate change on livelihoods, food security and migration. She emphasized youth participation and practical climate action to reduce vulnerability and expand opportunities across West Africa, and reaffirmed Switzerland's commitment to supporting ECOWAS and its Member States through regional cooperation, evidence-based policymaking and resilience-building.

In his opening address on behalf of the President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. General Birame Diop, Mr. Albert Siaw-Boateng, Director of Free Movement of Persons, Migration and Tourism, underscored the urgent need for regional cooperation to address climate-related mobility. He called for evidence-based policies, stronger partnerships and investment in resilience, highlighting the contribution of safe mobility and youth participation to a sustainable future for West Africa.

The Chairperson, Commissioner of Divisional Police of the Republic of Senegal Mr. Camara Waly, in his opening statement, encouraged all delegates from Member States to be mindful of the growing impact of climate change and environmental degradation on communities and livelihoods across the region. He emphasized the value of regional cooperation and evidence-based dialogue to strengthen resilience, address climate-related mobility and turn shared commitments into practical action.

The Working Group's discussions helped to identify priority activities, responsible institutions, timelines and resource needs for the 2027-2028 work plan, alongside next steps on regional support and climate-finance proposal development. The meeting also reflected ECOWAS' commitment to a coordinated response that recognizes mobility as part of the region's climate and development agenda.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).