Psoriatreat Marks World Psoriasis Day With An Online Webinar For Greater Awareness Beyond Visible Symptoms
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pune, October 30, 2026: Marking World Psoriasis Day, Psoriatreat organised a free online educational webinar. This brought the conversation around psoriasis beyond visible symptoms to focus on the emotional and social challenges faced by people living with the chronic condition. Featuring Dr. R. S. Sonawane, a homoeopathic psoriasis specialist with nearly four decades of experience, and Dr. Sonal, the session combined recorded insights from Dr. Sonawane with a live interactive segment led by Dr. Sonal. Centred on the message 'Understanding Psoriasis. Understanding You.', the webinar aimed to promote awareness, address misconceptions and encourage a more empathetic understanding of the condition.
The webinar formed part of Psoriatreat's World Psoriasis Week 2026 campaign, 'Look Beyond My Skin', which highlighted how psoriasis can affect more than the skin. Unwanted attention, uncomfortable questions, concerns about appearance and social stigma can add to the challenges experienced by people living with the condition.
The campaign called for a shift in public perception, urging families, workplaces and communities to look beyond visible symptoms and recognise the individual behind the diagnosis.
"In my nearly four decades of treating psoriasis, I have learned that what you see on the skin is only part of the story," said Dr. R. S. Sonawane.
Highlighting the emotional difficulties that may accompany psoriasis, he emphasised the need to replace judgement and isolation with understanding and support.
"This World Psoriasis Day, let us leave behind stigma, judgement, and loneliness, and move towards understanding, kindness, and support," he said. "Treating psoriasis matters. Understanding you matters just as much."
Addressing misconceptions about psoriasis
Psoriasis is a long-term inflammatory condition associated with immune-system dysfunction. It primarily affects the skin and may also involve the nails and, in some cases, the joints. However, the impact of the condition can extend into a person's emotional and social life, particularly when misinformation and stigma influence how others respond.
The webinar sought to encourage informed conversations about psoriasis, helping participants better understand the condition and the importance of seeking appropriate medical guidance. It also highlighted the role of open communication in addressing concerns and creating a more supportive healthcare experience.
Dr. Sonal, assistant to Dr. R. S. Sonawane, underscored the importance of listening to patients and ensuring they feel comfortable discussing their experiences.
"In our clinic, I see how much a first conversation can change. A patient who arrives anxious and silent often leaves feeling lighter, simply because someone listened and answered every question," she said.
She reiterated that psoriasis is not contagious and that people living with the condition should not feel compelled to hide their symptoms or withdraw from social interactions.
"Psoriasis is not contagious. It is not your fault. And it is not something you must hide," she said.
Taking awareness beyond a single day
The webinar was part of Psoriatreat's broader effort to make psoriasis education more accessible and encourage ongoing conversations about the condition. Alongside the awareness campaign, the initiative included a 'Know Your Psoriasis' educational consultation offered from October 26 to 31 by prior appointment, as well as a free WhatsApp community for regular psoriasis awareness and educational updates.
Through these efforts, Psoriatreat sought to reinforce the importance of accurate information, patient education and empathy in improving the experiences of people living with psoriasis.
The central message of 'Look Beyond My Skin' was that psoriasis should not define a person's identity or determine how they are treated by society. By bringing attention to the condition's physical, emotional and social dimensions, the campaign encouraged a more informed and accepting approach-one that recognises the person beyond the diagnosis.
The webinar formed part of Psoriatreat's World Psoriasis Week 2026 campaign, 'Look Beyond My Skin', which highlighted how psoriasis can affect more than the skin. Unwanted attention, uncomfortable questions, concerns about appearance and social stigma can add to the challenges experienced by people living with the condition.
The campaign called for a shift in public perception, urging families, workplaces and communities to look beyond visible symptoms and recognise the individual behind the diagnosis.
"In my nearly four decades of treating psoriasis, I have learned that what you see on the skin is only part of the story," said Dr. R. S. Sonawane.
Highlighting the emotional difficulties that may accompany psoriasis, he emphasised the need to replace judgement and isolation with understanding and support.
"This World Psoriasis Day, let us leave behind stigma, judgement, and loneliness, and move towards understanding, kindness, and support," he said. "Treating psoriasis matters. Understanding you matters just as much."
Addressing misconceptions about psoriasis
Psoriasis is a long-term inflammatory condition associated with immune-system dysfunction. It primarily affects the skin and may also involve the nails and, in some cases, the joints. However, the impact of the condition can extend into a person's emotional and social life, particularly when misinformation and stigma influence how others respond.
The webinar sought to encourage informed conversations about psoriasis, helping participants better understand the condition and the importance of seeking appropriate medical guidance. It also highlighted the role of open communication in addressing concerns and creating a more supportive healthcare experience.
Dr. Sonal, assistant to Dr. R. S. Sonawane, underscored the importance of listening to patients and ensuring they feel comfortable discussing their experiences.
"In our clinic, I see how much a first conversation can change. A patient who arrives anxious and silent often leaves feeling lighter, simply because someone listened and answered every question," she said.
She reiterated that psoriasis is not contagious and that people living with the condition should not feel compelled to hide their symptoms or withdraw from social interactions.
"Psoriasis is not contagious. It is not your fault. And it is not something you must hide," she said.
Taking awareness beyond a single day
The webinar was part of Psoriatreat's broader effort to make psoriasis education more accessible and encourage ongoing conversations about the condition. Alongside the awareness campaign, the initiative included a 'Know Your Psoriasis' educational consultation offered from October 26 to 31 by prior appointment, as well as a free WhatsApp community for regular psoriasis awareness and educational updates.
Through these efforts, Psoriatreat sought to reinforce the importance of accurate information, patient education and empathy in improving the experiences of people living with psoriasis.
The central message of 'Look Beyond My Skin' was that psoriasis should not define a person's identity or determine how they are treated by society. By bringing attention to the condition's physical, emotional and social dimensions, the campaign encouraged a more informed and accepting approach-one that recognises the person beyond the diagnosis.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment