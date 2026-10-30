Geoff Croteau Joins Connecticut Financial And The Firm Opens A Holyoke Office

MENAFN - GetNews)"Geoff and I have worked together for about 12 years, and with his move to Connecticut Financial, his clients will now have access to our broader planning, insurance, investment, and client service resources."Connecticut Financial, a fee-based financial planning and wealth management firm serving clients since 1991, has added financial advisor Geoff Croteau and opened its first Massachusetts office, in Holyoke. Croteau brings 17 years of experience helping Western Massachusetts families and business owners with retirement income planning, as Connecticut Financial grows and welcomes advisors, paraplanners, and established practices.

HOLYOKE, Mass. - October 30, 2026 - Connecticut Financial, a fee-based financial planning and wealth management firm serving clients since 1991, has added financial advisor Geoffrey "Geoff" Croteau and opened an office at 330 Whitney Avenue, Suite 600, in Holyoke, Massachusetts. Croteau joined the firm on October 5, 2026 and brings 17 years of experience helping families and business owners build comprehensive financial plans around their insurance and investment needs.

Connecticut Financial, headquartered in Hamden, Connecticut, coordinates the investments, insurance, estate structures, tax position, and cash flow of successful professionals, senior executives, and business owners nationwide. Croteau's arrival is part of a series of team announcements as Connecticut Financial grows. The firm is actively welcoming experienced advisors, paraplanners, and established practices that want full planning, insurance, and administrative infrastructure behind their client work.

Retirement Income Planning for Western Massachusetts Families and Business Owners

A core focus of Croteau's practice is retirement income: building strategies designed to help clients feel confident about retirement and their financial future. He works with families in two ways, mapping out retirement income plans and helping young families set up investment accounts and life insurance to protect the people who depend on them. He also works with business owners on employee benefits and company retirement plans.

Croteau focuses on building long term relationships with the people he serves and maintaining those relationships over time. He has known and worked alongside Connecticut Financial founder Ray Kubick for about 12 years. At Connecticut Financial he collaborates daily with the firm's Hamden team, so his clients now have the firm's financial planning, insurance, investment, and client service staff behind their plans.

Connecticut Financial's planning process begins with a written comprehensive financial plan before any product or strategy is recommended. It develops a comprehensive plan and works alongside the client's CPA, attorney, and other professionals as recommendations are implemented.

A New Office in Holyoke

The Holyoke office is Connecticut Financial's first in Massachusetts. It serves clients in Holyoke, Chicopee, Springfield, Ludlow, Palmer, Wilbraham, Longmeadow, and East Longmeadow, as well as Enfield, Connecticut. The office is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with free parking and wheelchair access, and first appointments can be scheduled at 203-281-1122.

Connecticut Financial Is Growing

Founded by Ray Kubick, CFP®, in 1991, Connecticut Financial has grown from a solo advisory practice into a multi-advisor firm with offices in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and South Florida. The firm is in a growth phase and is adding advisors and practices.

Connecticut Financial is looking to connect with:



Experienced financial advisors who want planning, insurance, and investment infrastructure behind their client work

Paraplanners and administrative professionals Owners of established advisory practices who are considering their next chapter

Key Facts



Geoff Croteau joined Connecticut Financial as a financial advisor on October 5, 2026.

Croteau has 17 years of experience helping families and business owners with financial planning.

Connecticut Financial's Holyoke office is at 330 Whitney Avenue, Suite 600, Holyoke, MA 01040, phone 203-281-1122.

Croteau is a Marine Corps veteran and a graduate of Westfield State University.

Connecticut Financial has served clients since 1991 and is headquartered at 2321 Whitney Avenue, Suite 402B, Hamden, CT 06518.

Connecticut Financial offers securities and investment advisory services through MML Investors Services, LLC, part of the MassMutual network. Connecticut Financial is actively welcoming advisors, paraplanners, and established practices.

Leadership Comment

"Geoff and I have worked together for about 12 years, and with his move to Connecticut Financial, his clients will now have access to our broader planning, insurance, investment, and client service resources," said Ray Kubick, CFP®, founder and president of Connecticut Financial. "We are growing, and we want advisors, paraplanners, and practice owners who share our planning-first approach to know our door is open."

"Ray Kubick has been a mentor of mine for 12 years, and he is the reason I joined Connecticut Financial," said Geoff Croteau, financial advisor at Connecticut Financial. "Helping people work toward their financial goals and helping them address their insurance and financial planning needs is meaningful work, and now I have a full team behind me to do it."

About Geoff Croteau

Geoff Croteau is a Marine Corps veteran who served in the Marine Corps Reserve while attending Holyoke Community College and Westfield State University, where he graduated in 2001. He continues to serve as a representative of Fishing for Mission 22, a nonprofit supporting the fight against veteran suicide. Outside the office, Croteau is committed to being the best father and husband he can be. He is an avid fisherman working toward his charter captain's license, he and his family have taken their Winnebago more than 33,000 miles through 20 states, and he cheers on the Red Sox and Patriots.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Geoff Croteau at Connecticut Financial? Geoff Croteau is a financial advisor at Connecticut Financial, a fee-based financial planning and wealth management firm headquartered in Hamden, Connecticut. Croteau joined Connecticut Financial on October 5, 2026 and works from its Holyoke, Massachusetts office. He brings 17 years of experience helping families and business owners with retirement income planning, investments, life insurance, and employee benefits.

Does Connecticut Financial have an office in Western Massachusetts? Yes. Connecticut Financial opened an office at 330 Whitney Avenue, Suite 600, in Holyoke, Massachusetts in October 2026. The office serves Holyoke, Chicopee, Springfield, and surrounding communities, as well as Enfield, Connecticut, and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled at 203-281-1122.

Is Connecticut Financial hiring financial advisors? Yes. Connecticut Financial is growing and is welcoming experienced advisors, paraplanners, and administrative professionals, as well as owners of established practices. Professionals who join Connecticut Financial work within a planning-first process supported by in-house financial planning, insurance, and client service teams. Interested professionals can call Connecticut Financial at 203-281-1122.

Learn More

To meet with Geoff Croteau at the Holyoke office, or to talk with Connecticut Financial about joining the firm as an advisor or practice, call 203-281-1122 or visit

About Connecticut Financial

Connecticut Financial is a fee-based financial planning and wealth management firm serving successful professionals, senior executives, and business owners since 1991. Headquartered in Hamden, Connecticut, with offices in Holyoke, Massachusetts and South Florida, the firm works with clients nationwide. Connecticut Financial leads with a comprehensive planning process, then coordinates investments, insurance, estate structures, tax position, and cash flow with a client's existing advisors. Its areas of focus include fee-based financial planning, life insurance, annuities, and premium financing. Securities and investment advisory services are offered through MML Investors Services, LLC, part of the MassMutual network. Learn more at

Securities and investment advisory services offered through qualified registered representatives of MML Investors Services, LLC. Member SIPC. Connecticut Financial, LLC is not a subsidiary or affiliate of MML Investors Services, LLC, or its affiliated companies. OSJ: 330 Whitney Avenue, Suite 600, Holyoke, MA 01040, (413) 539-2000. CRN202910-12214457