France Opens 83 Investigations Into Alleged Police Misconduct During High School Protests

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Oct 30 (NNN-Anadolu) -- French authorities have opened 83 investigations into alleged misconduct by the police and gendarmerie since the start of the high school protest movement, Anadolu Ajansi reported, citing broadcaster Franceinfo on Friday.

The cases have been entrusted to the General Inspectorate of the National Police and the General Inspectorate of the National Gendarmerie, the bodies responsible for investigating conduct within the two forces.

The investigations were opened amid demonstrations and school blockades that have taken place across France as part of the student mobilisation.

The figure covers cases referred to the two inspectorates since the beginning of the movement.

--NNN-ANADOLU