Malaysian Physician Makes History As First Asian To Head Global Pain Association

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Kenny Teng Khoon Hock

BANGKOK, Oct 30 (NNN) -- Malaysian physician Dr Mary Suma Cardosa has made history as the first Asian to become president of the International Association for the Study of Pain (IASP) in the organisation's more than 50-year history.

Cardosa assumed the two-year presidency, which runs until 2028, at the closing of the 2026 World Congress on Pain in Bangkok on Friday, succeeding Andrew Rice of the United Kingdom.

In a statement issued by IASP, she said her presidency would focus on advancing pain science, strengthening healthcare education and improving access to effective pain management worldwide.

“Pain affects people in every country, but access to effective pain care remains profoundly unequal,” she said, highlighting the importance of education, stronger clinical services and multidisciplinary cooperation.

An anaesthesiologist with more than three decades of experience in pain medicine, Cardosa has played a pivotal role in developing Malaysia's pain management services and strengthening pain education in the country and across Southeast Asia.

Her contributions include establishing the Health Ministry's first acute pain service in 1993 and the country's first multidisciplinary pain clinic in 2000.

She also spearheaded Malaysia's Pain Free Hospital initiative, launched in 2011 to improve pain recognition and management in healthcare facilities.

Cardosa previously made history in 2011 as the first woman to serve as president of the Malaysian Medical Association.

Beyond Malaysia, Cardosa has contributed to regional and international initiatives to expand pain-care capacity, including training healthcare professionals and supporting the development of multidisciplinary services in resource-limited countries.

As IASP president, she will lead the association's global efforts to advance pain research and translate scientific knowledge into better patient care, alongside the implementation of its 2026-2030 Strategic Plan.

IASP is a leading international organisation dedicated to the study of pain and the translation of scientific knowledge into improved pain relief worldwide. It brings together scientists, clinicians, healthcare professionals, and policymakers to advance pain research, education, and care.

--NNN