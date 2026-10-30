Tajikistan Inaugurates Razes Pharma Pharmaceutical Plant In Dushanbe

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Dushanbe Mayor Rustam Emomali have inaugurated a pharmaceutical plant operated by Razes Pharma LLC in the Tajik capital on October 30.

According to the press service of the President of Tajikistan, the plant is located in the Arbobkhotun neighborhood of Dushanbe's Sino district. It is a joint Tajik-Indian project: the company was established in 2022, and the project began in May 2024 under an investment agreement between the Government of Tajikistan and Razes Pharma.

Four production lines have been commissioned in the first phase, enabling the manufacture of 100 types of medicines. The plant's annual production capacity is 1.4 billion tablets, 300 million capsules, 21 million units of liquid medicines for external use and 13 million units of ointments, creams and gels.

The company plans to expand its product range to 250 types of medicines in the future.

The plant is equipped with modern machinery and digital management systems, as well as a specialized quality control laboratory. Its operations follow Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) principles, with raw materials and finished products checked at every stage of production. Equipment and technologies have been supplied from the United States, Italy, Germany and Japan.

Once the first phase reaches full capacity, the plant is expected to provide permanent employment for more than 300 people.