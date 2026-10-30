Global Biotechnology Services Market Size, Share, And Trends - Forecast 2026-2032 AI, Outsourcing, And Advanced Therapies Fuel 11.99% CAGR And A USD 531.07 Billion Opportunity By 2032

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integrated workflows, AI-ready infrastructure and resilient partnerships reduce risk, strengthen compliance and improve biotechnology service ROI.

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Biotechnology Services Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market research report examines the global biotechnology services market, which is projected to reach USD 268.83 billion in 2026 and expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.99% to USD 531.07 billion by 2032. It assesses the scientific, technological, operational, and regional factors shaping demand across research, development, testing, manufacturing, regulatory compliance, and commercialization.

Market Scope and Growth Drivers

Biotechnology services support biopharmaceutical, agricultural, industrial, and diagnostic applications. Growth is being driven by rising demand for scientific expertise, flexible infrastructure, quality assurance, and integrated support across increasingly complex development pathways.



Greater emphasis on reproducibility, data integrity, and regulatory readiness

Expansion of cell and gene therapies, biologics, precision medicine, synthetic biology, and advanced diagnostics

Increased outsourcing of research, analytical testing, clinical support, process development, and biomanufacturing Growing need for validated platforms, adaptable facilities, and resilient supply chains

The analysis supports strategic planning by clarifying where specialized capabilities and integrated service models may create attractive growth opportunities.

Integrated Workflows and Service Innovation

The market is shifting from isolated project support toward coordinated, multidisciplinary workflows. Connecting discovery, validation, scale-up, production, and regulatory activities can reduce handoff risks, preserve technical knowledge, and improve development continuity.

Service providers increasingly need to combine scientific depth with robust quality systems, secure data practices, regulatory adaptability, and dependable supply networks. These insights can inform partnership selection, outsourcing strategies, and investment priorities across the development lifecycle.

Artificial Intelligence in Biotechnology Services

Artificial intelligence is influencing experimental design, biomarker identification, molecular modeling, image analysis, process optimization, document review, and predictive quality monitoring. Integration with laboratory information systems, manufacturing records, and regulatory workflows can strengthen decision support and enable earlier identification of deviations.

Effective adoption depends on:



High-quality, traceable datasets

Transparent validation and appropriate human oversight

Controls addressing bias, cybersecurity, intellectual property, and data provenance Qualified personnel, validated methods, and accountable governance

Regional Market Dynamics



North America: Benefits from advanced research ecosystems, biomanufacturing capacity, and strong demand for specialized outsourced services.

Europe: Prioritizes quality, data protection, cross-border coordination, and sustainable production.

Asia-Pacific: Combines expanding research capacity, manufacturing expertise, and biotechnology investment, although regulatory maturity varies.

Latin America: Is developing capabilities in biopharmaceutical production, agricultural biotechnology, diagnostics, and clinical research.

Middle East: Is investing in biotechnology as part of healthcare transformation, innovation, and economic diversification. Africa: Offers opportunities in diagnostics, public health, agriculture, and locally relevant research, while infrastructure and supply continuity remain priorities.

Country-level coverage includes major biotechnology markets such as the United States, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Italy, Spain, and Russia. Regional comparisons provide a practical foundation for evaluating market-entry options and mitigating regulatory or infrastructure risks.

Strategic Priorities for Industry Participants



Determine which critical workflows require internal control, external specialization, or strategic partnerships.

Invest in interoperable laboratory and manufacturing systems, cybersecurity, and traceable data governance.

Build resilience through alternative suppliers, regional capacity, technology-transfer procedures, and continuity planning.

Develop talent in bioinformatics, process engineering, quality assurance, regulatory affairs, and data science. Assess partners based on scientific fit, validation evidence, inspection readiness, intellectual-property protection, and geographic reach.

Key Takeaways from This Report



The market is forecast to grow from USD 268.83 billion in 2026 to USD 531.07 billion by 2032.

Integrated workflows and specialized capabilities are becoming central competitive differentiators.

AI offers operational and scientific advantages but requires validated data, governance, and human oversight.

Regional differences in regulation, infrastructure, talent, and investment create distinct opportunities and risks. Long-term success depends on quality, resilience, regulatory fluency, secure digital operations, and trusted partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. New Revenue Opportunities

3.4. Next-Generation Business Models

3.5. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026

7. Biotechnology Services Market, by Service Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Bioinformatics Services

7.2.1. Data Analysis

7.2.2. Software Solutions

7.3. Bioprocessing

7.3.1. Fermentation Services

7.3.2. Purification Services

7.4. Cell Therapy Services

7.4.1. Allogeneic Cell Therapy

7.4.2. Autologous Cell Therapy

7.5. Custom Cell Line Development

7.5.1. Mammalian Cell Line

7.5.2. Microbial Cell Line

7.6. Drug Discovery

7.6.1. Biologics Discovery

7.6.2. Small Molecule Discovery

7.7. Genomic Services

7.7.1. PCR Services

7.7.2. Sequencing Services

8. Biotechnology Services Market, by Technology

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Analytical Techniques

8.2.1. Chromatography

8.2.2. Mass Spectrometry

8.3. Cell Culture Technologies

8.4. Genomic Technologies

8.4.1. Next Generation Sequencing

8.4.2. PCR Technology

8.5. Imaging Technologies

8.5.1. Flow Cytometry

8.5.2. Microscopy

9. Biotechnology Services Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Diagnostic

9.2.1. Biomarker Discovery

9.2.2. Companion Diagnostics

9.3. Drug Discovery

9.3.1. Lead Optimization

9.3.2. Target Identification

9.4. Research

9.4.1. Basic Research

9.4.2. Translational Research

9.5. Therapeutic Development

9.5.1. Clinical Trials

9.5.2. Preclinical Testing

10. Biotechnology Services Market, by End User

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Academic & Research Institutes

10.2.1. Government Labs

10.2.2. University Labs

10.3. Biotech Companies

10.4. Contract Research Organizations

10.4.1. Clinical Research

10.4.2. Preclinical Research

10.5. Pharmaceutical Companies

11. Biotechnology Services Market, by Region

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Asia-Pacific

11.3. North America

11.4. Latin America

11.5. Europe

11.6. Middle East

11.7. Africa

12. Biotechnology Services Market, by Group

12.1. Introduction

12.2. ASEAN

12.3. GCC

12.4. European Union

12.5. BRICS

12.6. G7

12.7. NATO

13. Biotechnology Services Market, by Country

13.1. Introduction

13.2. United States

13.3. Canada

13.4. Mexico

13.5. Brazil

13.6. United Kingdom

13.7. Germany

13.8. France

13.9. Russia

13.10. Italy

13.11. Spain

13.12. China

13.13. India

13.14. Japan

13.15. Australia

13.16. South Korea

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025

14.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

14.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

14.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

14.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

14.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

14.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

15. Company Profiles

15.1. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

15.2. Catalent Inc.

15.3. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

15.4. Crown Bioscience, Inc.

15.5. Danaher Corporation

15.6. Eurofins Scientific SE

15.7. Fortrea Holdings Inc.

15.8. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

15.9. GenScript Biotech Corporation

15.10. ICON PLC

15.11. IQVIA Holdings Inc.

15.12. KBI Biopharma Inc.

15.13. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

15.14. Lonza Group AG

15.15. Medpace Holdings Inc.

15.16. Novotech Health Holdings Ltd.

15.17. Parexel International Corporation

15.18. PerkinElmer, Inc.

15.19. Recipharm AB

15.20. Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd.

15.21. Sartorius AG

15.22. SGS SA

15.23. Syngene International Limited

15.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

15.25. WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.

16. Key Experts

LIST OF FIGURES [19]

LIST OF TABLES [345]

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