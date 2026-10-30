Cell Dissociation Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032 Market To Reach USD 2.17 Billion At 14.39% CAGR As Single-Cell Analysis, Cell Therapy, And Automation Accelerate
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|187
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$966.37 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$2170 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Cell Dissociation Market, by Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Cell Detachment
7.3. Tissue Dissociation
8. Cell Dissociation Market, by Product
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Instruments
8.2.1. Automated Dissociators
8.2.2. Manual Tissue Grinders
8.3. Kits
8.3.1. Multiplex Kits
8.3.2. Single-Use Kits
8.4. Reagents
8.4.1. Buffers
8.4.2. Enzymes
9. Cell Dissociation Market, by Tissue Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Connective Tissue
9.3. Epithelial Tissue
9.4. Muscle Tissue
9.5. Nervous Tissue
10. Cell Dissociation Market, by Technology
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Chemical
10.2.1. Chelating Agents
10.2.2. Osmotic Agents
10.2.3. Surfactants
10.3. Enzymatic
10.3.1. Collagenase
10.3.2. Dispase
10.3.3. DNase
10.3.4. Trypsin
10.4. Mechanical
10.4.1. Filtration
10.4.2. Shear
10.4.3. Ultrasonic
11. Cell Dissociation Market, by Application
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Cell Therapy
11.2.1. Car-T Manufacturing
11.2.2. Stem Cell Expansion
11.3. Cell-Based Research
11.4. Clinical Diagnostics
11.4.1. Flow Cytometry
11.4.2. Histopathology
11.5. Drug Screening
11.5.1. High-Throughput Screening
11.5.2. Target Validation
12. Cell Dissociation Market, by End User
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Academic & Research Institutes
12.3. Contract Research Organizations
12.4. Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers
12.5. Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies
13. Cell Dissociation Market, by Region
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Asia-Pacific
13.3. North America
13.4. Latin America
13.5. Europe
13.6. Middle East
13.7. Africa
14. Cell Dissociation Market, by Group
14.1. Introduction
14.2. ASEAN
14.3. GCC
14.4. European Union
14.5. BRICS
14.6. G7
14.7. NATO
15. Cell Dissociation Market, by Country
15.1. Introduction
15.2. United States
15.3. Germany
15.4. China
15.5. United Kingdom
15.6. India
15.7. Japan
15.8. Russia
15.9. Brazil
15.10. Canada
15.11. Italy
15.12. Mexico
15.13. France
15.14. Spain
15.15. Australia
15.16. South Korea
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
16.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
16.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
16.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
16.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
16.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
16.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
17. Company Profiles
17.1. Abcam plc
17.2. Abeomics Inc.
17.3. Becton, Dickinson and Company
17.4. Bio-Techne Corporation
17.5. Captivate Bio, LLC
17.6. Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.
17.7. Celprogen Corporation
17.8. Central Drug House. (P) Ltd.
17.9. Corning Incorporated
17.10. Genaxxon bioscience GmbH
17.11. HiMedia Laboratories Private Limited
17.12. Innovative Cell Technologies, Inc.
17.13. Lonza Group AG
17.14. Merck KGaA
17.15. Neuromics
17.16. New England Biolabs, Inc.
17.17. Novo Nordisk A/S
17.18. PAN-Biotech GmbH
17.19. Promega Corporation
17.20. REPROCELL Inc.
17.21. RWD Life Science Co., Ltd.
17.22. Sartorius AG
17.23. ScienCell Research Laboratories, Inc.
17.24. STEMCELL Group
17.25. Stemmera Inc.
17.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
17.27. VitaCyte, LLC
17.28. VWR International, LLC
17.29. Worthington Biochemical Corporation
18. Key Experts
List of Figures [23]
List of Tables [380]
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