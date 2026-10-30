Multipurpose Joint Compound Market In China: Trends And Forecast, 2025-2031 Urbanization, Renovation, And Sustainable Ready Mix Solutions Drive Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through R&D, manufacturing expansion, value-chain integration and e-commerce, targeting residential, renovation and eco-friendly demand.

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Multipurpose Joint Compound Market in China" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global multipurpose joint compound market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2025 to 2031. Market value trends are assessed from 2019 to 2031, with China forecast to record strong growth due to expanding construction activity, rising renovation and remodeling demand, and evolving regulatory and environmental standards.

The outlook for China's multipurpose joint compound market remains promising across residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

Key Highlights by Segment



Within the type category, ready mix is expected to record higher growth over the forecast period. Within the application category, residential is expected to experience the highest growth.

Emerging Trends in the Multipurpose Joint Compound Market in China



Urbanization and infrastructure investment: Continued urban development, smart city projects, and building modernization are increasing demand for durable joint compounds across new construction and renovation projects.

Advanced product formulations: Manufacturers are developing high-performance products with stronger adhesion, faster drying times, greater durability, and improved application efficiency.

Sustainable materials: Environmental regulations and green building priorities are accelerating demand for eco-friendly compounds with low VOC emissions and more sustainable ingredients.

Growth of home renovation: Rising interest in do-it-yourself projects is supporting demand for versatile, user-friendly products that are easy to apply and clean. Digital distribution: E-commerce and digital marketing are improving product accessibility, customer engagement, and direct connections between manufacturers, contractors, retailers, and consumers.

These trends are creating a more innovative and competitive market. Suppliers that combine product performance, environmental compliance, and digital accessibility are expected to be well positioned for future growth.

Recent Developments



Manufacturers are introducing faster-drying, easier-to-apply, and lower-emission formulations to improve productivity and meet green building requirements.

Distribution networks are expanding through e-commerce platforms, retail outlets, and direct sales, increasing access across urban and regional markets. Stricter quality, safety, and environmental standards are encouraging product reformulation, testing, certification, and manufacturing upgrades.

These developments are improving product quality, market accessibility, and regulatory compliance while strengthening China's role in the broader construction materials industry.

Strategic Growth Opportunities



Residential construction: Urban population growth and housing development are increasing the need for efficient interior finishing products that reduce application time and simplify procurement.

Commercial and industrial projects: Offices, retail centers, factories, and other large-scale facilities require durable compounds that support consistent finishes and efficient installation.

Renovation and remodeling: Multipurpose products are well suited to wall repair, patching, and finishing, creating opportunities in building upgrades and retrofit projects.

Eco-friendly products: Low VOC and sustainably formulated compounds can help suppliers address green construction standards and environmentally conscious purchasing requirements. Product differentiation: Investment in R&D can support quick-drying, high-performance, and application-specific solutions that improve customer satisfaction and competitive positioning.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Market Drivers



Rapid urbanization and continued investment in residential, commercial, industrial, and public infrastructure.

Economic growth and rising renovation activity among property owners, contractors, and developers.

Technological advances that improve adhesion, durability, drying time, safety, and ease of application.

Environmental policies and quality standards that support demand for safer and more sustainable products. Growing consumer interest in home improvement and user-friendly products for non-professional applications.

Key Market Challenges



Volatility in the prices and availability of gypsum, cement, polymers, and other raw materials.

Rising costs associated with regulatory compliance, product testing, certification, and reformulation. Intense competition among domestic and international suppliers, creating pricing pressure and increasing the need for differentiation.

Long-term market performance will depend on manufacturers' ability to control costs, comply with evolving standards, strengthen distribution, and deliver differentiated products for professional and consumer applications.

Country Wise Outlook

China is expected to remain an attractive market for multipurpose joint compounds through 2031. Residential construction is projected to lead application growth, while ready mix products are expected to outperform other product types. Urban expansion, infrastructure modernization, renovation demand, green building initiatives, and wider online distribution will support market development. Suppliers offering reliable, quick-drying, eco-friendly, and easy-to-apply products are expected to gain a competitive advantage across residential, commercial, and industrial markets.



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