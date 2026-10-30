Global Fetal Aneuploidy Confirmation Testing Market Report 2026 Capitalize On 10.6% CAGR To $2.36 Billion By 2030 With Thermo Fisher, Labcorp, Quest Diagnostics And Illumina

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Fetal Aneuploidy Confirmation Testing Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fetal aneuploidy confirmation testing market is experiencing rapid expansion as healthcare systems increase their focus on accurate prenatal diagnosis and advanced genetic analysis. The market is projected to grow from $1.43 billion in 2025 to $1.58 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate of 10.4%. Historical growth has been supported by rising maternal age, a higher prevalence of chromosomal abnormalities, increased awareness of prenatal screening programs, advances in cytogenetic testing, and the expansion of hospital-based diagnostic laboratories.

Continued investment in precision medicine, genomic research, prenatal care infrastructure, and artificial intelligence-based genetic analysis is expected to accelerate market development. The fetal aneuploidy confirmation testing market is forecast to reach $2.36 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 10.6% between 2026 and 2030. Key market trends include wider adoption of next-generation sequencing, stronger demand for early and accurate prenatal diagnosis, increased use of confirmatory testing following positive screening results, expansion of chromosomal microarray analysis, and improved access to specialized prenatal diagnostic services.

Rising maternal age remains a significant driver of fetal aneuploidy confirmation testing demand. More women are postponing childbirth while pursuing higher education, career development, and financial stability. Because chromosomal abnormalities are more common in pregnancies involving older mothers, healthcare providers are placing greater emphasis on reliable confirmation methods that support timely clinical guidance and informed pregnancy management. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the average age of mothers at first birth increased from 27.4 years in 2022 to 27.5 years in 2023.

The expansion of personalized medicine is also strengthening the fetal aneuploidy confirmation testing market. Advances in genomics and biomarker-based diagnostics are enabling clinicians to use detailed fetal genetic information when planning prenatal care, assessing risk, and supporting pregnancy-specific medical decisions. Momentum across the wider personalized medicine sector is reflected in regulatory activity. According to the Personalized Medicine Coalition, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved 16 new personalized therapies for rare diseases in 2023, compared with six approvals in 2022. This broader shift toward genetics-led healthcare is expected to encourage further investment in prenatal diagnostic technologies and laboratory capabilities.

The prevalence of chromosomal abnormalities is creating additional demand for accurate fetal aneuploidy confirmation testing. These tests enable healthcare professionals to identify changes in chromosome number or structure and confirm conditions such as trisomy 21, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, sex chromosome aneuploidies, and selected microdeletions. Early confirmation can support genetic counseling, clinical decision-making, and appropriate pregnancy management. In November 2024, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that approximately 5,700 babies are born with Down syndrome in the United States each year, equivalent to about one in every 640 births.

Fetal aneuploidy confirmation testing may involve diagnostic sampling through amniocentesis or chorionic villus sampling, followed by laboratory analysis of fetal genetic material. Technologies used across the market include next-generation sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, fluorescence in situ hybridization, chromosomal microarray analysis, and other cytogenetic or molecular testing methods. Service demand comes from hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, specialty clinics, prenatal care providers, and genetic counseling centers.

Non-invasive prenatal testing is also influencing the market by identifying pregnancies that may require further diagnostic confirmation. As screening sensitivity and availability improve, demand is increasing for definitive follow-up procedures after elevated-risk results. This trend is supporting the development of integrated prenatal testing pathways that combine screening, diagnostic sampling, genetic analysis, counseling, and clinical interpretation.

North America was the largest region in the fetal aneuploidy confirmation testing market in 2025, supported by advanced genomic testing infrastructure, established prenatal screening programs, and access to specialized diagnostic services. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as healthcare investment, genomic research, laboratory capacity, and awareness of prenatal testing increase. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Test Type: Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing; Invasive Testing; Other Test Types

2) By Technology: Next-Generation Sequencing; Polymerase Chain Reaction; Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization; Microarray; Other Technologies

3) By Application: Trisomy; Sex Chromosome Aneuploidy; Microdeletions; Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals; Diagnostic Laboratories; Specialty Clinics; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing: Cell-Free Fetal Deoxyribonucleic Acid Testing; Maternal Serum Screening; Ultrasound-Based Risk Assessment; Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing; Chromosomal Microarray Analysis

2) By Invasive Testing: Amniocentesis; Chorionic Villus Sampling; Cordocentesis; Fetal Biopsy; Fetal Karyotyping

3) By Other Test Types: Preimplantation Genetic Testing; Targeted Gene Panels; Multiplex Polymerase Chain Reaction Testing; Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization Testing; Comparative Genomic Hybridization Testing

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

