Global De Novo Genome Assembly Market 2026: Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast To 2030 Capitalize On AI And Cloud Genomics With Illumina, Pacbio, Oxford Nanopore, And QIAGEN

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "De Novo Genome Assembly Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global de novo genome assembly market is experiencing rapid growth, supported by advances in sequencing technologies, bioinformatics, clinical diagnostics, and genomic research. The market is projected to increase from $1.99 billion in 2025 to $2.28 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%.

Historical market growth has been driven by the expanding use of next-generation sequencing, increased investment in academic research, wider adoption of genome assembly software, and rising demand for genomic analysis in clinical diagnostics. Plant, microbial, animal, and environmental genomics projects have also contributed to demand for accurate genome reconstruction and analysis capabilities.

The de novo genome assembly market is forecast to reach $3.96 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2026. Key growth factors are expected to include the integration of artificial intelligence into genome assembly workflows, expansion of cloud-based bioinformatics platforms, increasing demand for rapid custom genome sequencing, and continued growth in precision medicine. Investments in evolutionary, environmental, and biodiversity genomics are also expected to create new opportunities for sequencing technology providers and bioinformatics service companies.

Prominent de novo genome assembly market trends include automated assembly pipelines, cloud-based genomic data analysis, integration with high-throughput sequencing systems, specialized bioinformatics services, and improved genome visualization and annotation tools. These developments are helping research organizations process larger datasets, reduce workflow complexity, and improve the accuracy and continuity of genome assemblies.

Rising demand for personalized medicine is a major factor supporting market expansion. Advances in genomic technologies and molecular diagnostics are enabling healthcare providers and researchers to identify genetic variants, structural changes, and disease-associated biomarkers with greater precision. De novo genome assembly contributes to this process by supporting detailed analysis of individual genomes, including variations that may not be represented in standard reference sequences.

These capabilities can assist with precision therapy selection, drug-response analysis, early disease intervention, and research into rare or genetically complex conditions. In February 2024, the Personalized Medicine Coalition reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved 16 new personalized treatments for rare disease patients during 2023, compared with six in 2022. The approvals included seven cancer therapies and three treatments addressing other diseases and conditions, highlighting the growing role of genomics in targeted healthcare.

Innovation in high-throughput genome assembly platforms is also strengthening the market outlook. Developers are combining long-read and short-read sequencing data, advanced scaffolding technologies, and streamlined computational pipelines to accelerate genome reconstruction and improve performance across complex or repetitive genomic regions.

In May 2024, Dovetail Genomics introduced the AssemblyLINK Assay to support high-throughput genome assembly workflows. The platform integrates proprietary scaffolding technology with existing sequencing data to generate highly contiguous de novo assemblies. It is compatible with multiple sequencing platforms and supports genomic research involving plants, animals, and microbial communities. Reduced manual intervention and optimized performance for large and complex genomes make such platforms particularly relevant to biodiversity research, conservation genomics, agriculture, and environmental studies.

Strategic partnerships are further advancing access to high-quality reference genome capabilities. In May 2024, MedGenome Labs partnered with Pacific Biosciences of California to help researchers produce high-quality reference genomes and expand genomic research. The collaboration is intended to support multiomics studies, improve analysis of complex genomic regions, enable the discovery of novel genes and regulatory elements, and accelerate developments in precision medicine and biotechnology.

North America was the largest region in the de novo genome assembly market in 2025, benefiting from established sequencing infrastructure, substantial research investment, and strong adoption across biotechnology and healthcare. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market spans Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Software; Services

2) By Organism Type: Human; Animal; Plant; Microbial; Metagenomic Or Mixed Samples

3) By Technology: Next-Generation Sequencing; Third-Generation Sequencing; Sanger Sequencing; Other Technologies

4) By Application: Clinical Diagnostics; Agricultural Genomics; Environmental Genomics; Evolutionary Biology; Other Applications

5) By End-User: Academic and Research Institutes; Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies; Hospitals and Clinics; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Sequence Alignment Software; Genome Assembly Software; Error Correction and Quality Control Software; Visualization and Annotation Software

2) By Services: Genome Sequencing Services; Data Analysis and Interpretation Services; Custom Genome Assembly Services; Consulting and Bioinformatics Support Services

Time Series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation:

Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

