2026 Noble World Hotel Awards Announces Season 2 Winners Across Global Hospitality

2026 Noble World Hotel Awards S2 Results Announced

2027 Noble World Hotel Awards Call for Entries

The Noble World Hotel Awards, presented by the International Awards Associate (IAA), has announced its 2026 Season 2 winners.

- Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Noble World Hotel Awards, presented by the International Awards Associate (IAA), has announced its 2026 Season 2 winners, recognizing outstanding hotels, resorts, boutique properties, villas, safari and lodge experiences, retreats, hospitality designs, and industry leaders worldwide. This season received hundreds of entries from more than 20 countries, representing established hospitality brands, independent properties, design practices, management professionals, and emerging destinations.

The results recognize achievements across the Noble Collection of Outstanding Properties, Noble Category Winners of the Year, Noble Excellence in Hospitality Design, and Noble Excellence in Leadership.

Noble Hotel of the Year

Leading the Season 2 results is UMusic Hotel Madrid in Madrid, Spain, named the 2026 Season 2 Noble Hotel of the Year for Outstanding Concept Hotel.

Presented to the highest-scoring property across the competition, the title recognizes UMusic Hotel Madrid for its distinctive integration of luxury hospitality, music, and cultural entertainment. Set within the historic Teatro Albéniz, the five-star property combines contemporary design, live performances, and immersive guest experiences, transforming a traditional hotel stay into a cultural destination that celebrates Madrid's artistic heritage.

Noble Category Winners of the Year

Two additional distinctions recognize Hilton Quzhou in China, designed by Interscape Design Associates, for Noble Excellence in Hospitality Design, and Zion Wildflower Resort, WorldHotels in the United States, for Noble Outstanding Retreats. Recognized for Urban Hotel Design and Outstanding Camp, respectively, both winners demonstrate distinctive approaches to hospitality through culturally inspired design and elevated outdoor accommodation.

Season 2 Winners Across Hospitality

Among the featured winners are Pullman Riga Old Town, Mint Retreat Suites, Wally's Hotel, Las Jaras Aguas Termales, Snood, Hilton Quzhou designed by Interscape Design Associates, The Oak Tree Wellness Resort designed by Rana Barakat, as well as professionals like Robert Lavia and Iñigo Sánchez-Crespo Ateca of UMusic Hotel Madrid.

The complete list of hotel award winners is available at winner.

“Hospitality is shaped by the accumulation of decisions guests experience throughout a stay, from service and operations to design, consistency, and leadership,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA.“The Season 2 winners demonstrate how those elements can work together to establish trust and create experiences guests remember. A Noble distinction recognizes the properties, designers, and professionals that have translated these standards into meaningful hospitality achievements.”

Entries Open for the 2027 Noble World Hotel Awards

Entries for the 2027 Noble World Hotel Awards are now open, recognizing outstanding hotels, resorts, restaurants, spas, hospitality design projects, and leaders shaping exceptional guest experiences worldwide.

Built for the global hotel ecosystem, Noble honors the properties, spaces, services, and professionals that define excellence across modern hospitality.

The Early Bird Deadline falls on December 3, 2026, followed by the Regular Deadline on January 6, 2027, Final Deadline on February 3, and Final Extension Deadline on March 4. The complete results are set to be announced on April 30, 2027.

Complete categories, eligibility requirements, and submission information are available at hotel-awards.

About the Noble World Hotel Awards

The Noble World Hotel Awards is an international competition recognizing outstanding hotels, hospitality designs, and industry leadership. Presented by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the program honors hotels, resorts, boutique properties, villas, safari and lodge experiences, retreats, designers, and professionals demonstrating excellence across service, facilities, design, reputation, leadership, and guest experience.

Tyler K.

International Awards Associate Inc.

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

2026 Noble World Hotel Awards Announces Season 2 Winners Across Global Hospitality News Provided By International Awards Associate Inc October 30, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.