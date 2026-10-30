The Allergy Immunotherapy Market Is Projected To Grow Rapidly At A 12.2% CAGR Until 2030

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Allergy Immunotherapy Market

The Business Research Company's Allergy Immunotherapy Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The allergy immunotherapy market has seen significant expansion recently, driven by rising awareness of allergic conditions and advances in treatment options. As allergy-related health concerns continue to grow globally, this market is set to experience continued rapid development. Let's explore the current market size, the factors fueling its growth, regional leadership, and key trends shaping its future.

Projected Growth and Market Size of Allergy Immunotherapy by 2026

The allergy immunotherapy market has been expanding steadily, expected to increase from $3.16 billion in 2025 to $3.55 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. This earlier growth phase was largely influenced by limited public awareness of allergy immunotherapy, a rise in seasonal allergic rhinitis cases, reliance on hospital-based treatments, the use of traditional therapies, and regulatory approvals for immunotherapy products.

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Looking ahead, the market is forecast to grow sharply, reaching $5.64 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.2%. The anticipated expansion stems from the rise of personalized immunotherapy treatments, wider use of online pharmacy channels, growth in pediatric allergy care, increased investments in immunotherapy research, and the development of combination immunotherapy products. Key trends during this period include greater adoption of subcutaneous and sublingual immunotherapy, higher prevalence of allergic rhinitis and asthma, advances in food and venom allergy treatments, a stronger focus on personalized allergy protocols, and improved awareness and early diagnosis.

Understanding Allergy Immunotherapy and Its Role

Allergy immunotherapy involves administering gradually increasing doses of allergens, such as house dust mites, grass pollen, or bee venom, to reduce sensitivity and prevent allergic reactions. This treatment aims to help patients build tolerance over time and minimize the severity of allergic responses.

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Primary Factors Driving Growth in Allergy Immunotherapy

One of the main forces propelling the allergy immunotherapy market is the rising incidence of allergic disorders. These disorders result from excessive immune responses to external antigens. Unlike autoimmune diseases, which involve immune attacks on the body's own tissues, allergic disorders are triggered by environmental allergens like pollen and dust mites. Allergy immunotherapy is specifically designed for individuals suffering from IgE-mediated allergic rhinitis and allergic asthma caused by inhaled allergens.

For instance, in August 2023, the UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) reported that English hospitals recorded over 25,000 allergy and anaphylaxis admissions during 2022-23, more than twice the number seen over the past two decades. Furthermore, in May 2024, the UK Food Standards Agency revealed through its Patterns and Prevalence of Adult Food Allergy (PAFA) report that approximately 6% of adults in the UK-around 2.4 million people-suffer from food allergies. These statistics emphasize the growing prevalence of allergic conditions, which is driving demand for immunotherapy solutions.

Regional Outlook: Europe's Dominance and Asia-Pacific's Rapid Expansion

In 2025, Europe held the largest share of the allergy immunotherapy market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis includes key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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The Allergy Immunotherapy Market Is Projected to Grow Rapidly at a 12.2% CAGR Until 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 30, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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