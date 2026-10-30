With Mortgage Rates Above 7%, Beycome's 21 Free Calculators Show What A Home Really Costs, Year By Year

Beycome's 21 free calculators put interest, carrying costs and commission in dollars.

Commission over five years of ownership: $12,000 in the purchase price, $3,424 of interest on the financed part, and $14,252 (3%) or $28,504 (6%) at sale. Example only; commissions are negotiable.

"Real cost of commission" in Beycome's home profit calculator, selling after five years at 3.5% a year.

The tools put interest, carrying costs and commission in dollars, including when a purchase starts to pay off and what a commission costs once it's financed

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Beycome, the flat-fee real estate platform, today highlighted its set of 21 free real estate calculators, built so buyers, sellers and owners can see what a home will really cost them before they sign anything. None of them asks for an email address or a sign-up.

At today's rates, the price tag is only the start

The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 7.32% in the week of Oct. 22, up from 6.19% a year earlier, according to Freddie Mac. On a $400,000 home bought with 20% down, that means a principal-and-interest payment of about $2,198 a month, roughly $240 more than a year ago. About $23,300 of the first year's payments go to interest, and about $114,100 over the first five years.

That is why Beycome's home profit calculator looks past the purchase price. It adds up mortgage interest, property tax, insurance, maintenance and the costs of buying and selling, year after year, and shows the year a purchase breaks even: the first year a sale would cover everything the owner has paid. Sell before that and the owner loses money, even if the home has gained value.

"At 7%, the question isn't only 'can I afford the payment,'" said Nico Jodin, founder and CEO of Beycome. "It's 'how long do I need to stay before this home pays me back.' That answer changes a lot depending on the rate, the market and what you pay to buy and sell."

Commission is not a one-time cost

Many people see a real estate commission as a fixed fee paid once. Beycome's agent vs. Beycome comparison and the home profit calculator show it in dollars, at both ends of ownership:

. When buying: when a seller pays a 3% buyer-agent commission on a $400,000 home, that $12,000 is part of the price.* With 20% down, about $9,600 of it is financed, which adds about $3,400 of interest over five years at 7.32%, or about $14,100 over a full 30-year loan.

. When selling: if the same home gains 3.5% a year, it is worth about $475,000 five years later. A 3% listing commission on that price is about $14,250, and 6% for both agents is about $28,500.*

Added together, commission can be one of the largest costs of owning a home, larger than many people expect from a single percentage.

"Commission is usually the biggest number in the whole transaction, and most people never see it as a line item," Jodin said. "We'd rather everyone see it in dollars, with interest included, and then decide."

21 tools for every stage

. Sellers: home sale (net proceeds), commission, agent vs. Beycome, capital gains tax (with the Section 121 exclusion of up to $250,000 of gain, or $500,000 for married couples filing jointly) and home profit.

. Buyers: affordability (with taxes, insurance and PMI), closing costs by state (transfer taxes for all 50 states and Washington, D.C.), mortgage, FHA, VA, down payment, debt-to-income, rent vs. buy, and a buyer rebate calculator. In Beycome's buyer program, Beycome keeps 1% of the price (minimum $1,499) and credits the rest of the buyer-agent commission at closing: $8,000 when a seller offers 3% on a $400,000 home.* The calculator shows how much that credit can lower the rate. Rebates are subject to lender approval and don't apply to homes listed by Beycome sellers or to homes sold by owner with no buyer-agent commission offered.

. Owners: amortization, payoff, refinance, mortgage comparison, home equity, property tax and rental property, plus a free home value estimate.

A Beycome seller lists on the MLS for a flat fee starting at $99, with nothing owed to Beycome at closing, and decides separately whether to offer a buyer's agent anything.

"A calculator doesn't sell anything, and that's why it's useful," Jodin said. "If the math says renting is better for you this year, it should say so."

The calculators are free at beycome/calculators and work on any phone or computer.

*Example only. Commissions are not set by law or by NAR rules and are fully negotiable. Sellers choose whether to offer buyer-agent compensation, and offers of compensation are not shown on the MLS since Aug. 17, 2024. Payments are principal and interest only; mortgage figures use Freddie Mac's Oct. 22, 2026 average and are not a rate offer.

About Beycome

Beycome is a Miami-based, direct-to-consumer real estate tech company making buying and selling homes simpler, smarter, and much more affordable.

Powered by Artur AI and human support when it matters, Beycome lets homeowners manage their entire sale online, from listing to closing, starting at just $99. Buyers can also get up to 2% back at closing, with integrated title and mortgage services making the whole experience easier.

With 22,000+ transactions closed and over $225 million saved, Beycome is giving people a real alternative to traditional real estate. More control, less hassle, and more money in their pockets.

Beycome Media Relations

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With Mortgage Rates Above 7%, Beycome's 21 Free Calculators Show What a Home Really Costs, Year by Year News Provided By Beycome corp. October 30, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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