Glee The Christmas Goblin Nearly Doubles Kickstarter Funding Goal

- Emily JonesORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Kickstarter campaign for Glee The Christmas Goblin officially came to a close Friday morning, raising $9,143 from 173 backers and reaching nearly 183% of its original $5,000 funding goal.The independent children's storybook and plush project reached its funding goal in less than 24 hours, but the support didn't stop there. Throughout the campaign, new backers continued to discover Glee and help bring the Christmas character to life.Created and written by Emily Jones and Fernando Olivo, with illustrations by Rodrigo Magella, Glee The Christmas Goblin tells the story of a mischievous little goblin who discovers that Christmas isn't just about receiving gifts. It's about the joy of giving and how even the smallest acts of kindness can make a difference.The idea behind Glee is simple. Instead of asking children whether they've been good or bad, the story encourages them to think about what good they can do for others. With an illustrated storybook and companion plush, the creators hope to give families a Christmas tradition they can enjoy together year after year.The project has also received recognition beyond its crowdfunding success. Kickstarter selected Glee as one of its "Projects We Love," while the book received a Literary Titan Gold Book Award, adding to the growing list of milestones for the independent team.For Emily Jones, the campaign's success has been especially meaningful as the first Kickstarter project from Alpha Anomaly. Beyond the funding milestone, seeing parents embrace the idea of a new family tradition has been one of the most rewarding parts of bringing Glee to life."I'm so happy with the support we've received, especially since this was Alpha Anomaly's very first Kickstarter. Seeing us reach 183% of our goal is amazing, but the most rewarding part has been seeing how excited parents are about bringing a new Christmas tradition into their homes," said Emily Jones, co-creator of Glee The Christmas Goblin. "I think it really shows that families are looking for more ways to encourage kindness and positive behavior during the holidays. I can't wait for families to enjoy Glee together this Christmas, and I'm excited to keep growing what we've started."For co-author Fernando Olivo, the response is another step toward a much larger goal. While the Kickstarter campaign has officially ended, the team's commitment to sharing Glee's message of kindness is only beginning."I am deeply grateful for the incredible love and support that have made Glee the Christmas Goblin a success. What began as a simple belief in the power of kindness has become something far greater than we ever imagined. But for me, this is not the finish line. It is only the first step in our commitment to making the world a better place, one child, one act of kindness, and one heart at a time. If Glee can inspire even one person to choose compassion over indifference, we have already accomplished something extraordinary. And I truly believe the best is yet to come," said Fernando Olivo, co-author of Glee The Christmas Goblin.With the Kickstarter campaign now complete, the team is turning its attention to getting Glee into the hands of families ahead of the holiday season.For those who missed the original Kickstarter campaign, there's still an opportunity to order Glee The Christmas Goblin. The storybook and companion plush remain available through Kickstarter's Late Pledges option and the official website, .Families hoping to receive their orders in December are encouraged to order soon and review the available delivery estimates as the holiday season approaches.For Jones, Olivo, and the team behind Glee, the end of the Kickstarter campaign marks the beginning of the project's next chapter. Their hope is that Glee becomes more than just a Christmas story, giving children a character they can grow up with and a reminder that being kind isn't about being perfect. It's about choosing to do something good.Additional information about Glee The Christmas Goblin is available at .About Glee The Christmas GoblinGlee The Christmas Goblin is an illustrated children's Christmas storybook and companion plush created by Emily Jones and Fernando Olivo, with original hand drawn artwork by Rodrigo Magella. Developed by independent creative studio Alpha Anomaly, the project introduces a mischievous holiday character who learns the importance of kindness, generosity, and giving to others. The book has received a Literary Titan Gold Book Award, and its Kickstarter campaign earned a "Projects We Love" distinction before closing at nearly 183% of its original funding goal.

Merryl Garcia-Rodriguez

Alpha Anomaly

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Glee The Christmas Goblin Nearly Doubles Kickstarter Funding Goal News Provided By Alpha Anomaly October 30, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Social Media



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