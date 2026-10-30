From 20 Years In Scientology To 1.3 Million Tiktok Views: Anne Gollert Hill Reveals Her Escape, Freedom, And Reinvention

Anne Gollert Hill sharing her story.

2 Thumbs Up from host Dominick Domasky

After 20 years in Scientology, Anne Gollert Hill shares her escape, newfound freedom, and reinvention on The Creative Entrepreneur Podcast.

- Anne Gollert HillPITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Anne Gollert Hill joined Scientology in 1988 and left in 2007. Now she is telling the story in her own words, and her conversation with Julie Lokun and Dominick Domasky on the Creative Entrepreneur podcast is available to stream now.Inside the organization, Hill handled communications and marketing and led one of its top magazines. She says the volume of content she was expected to produce was so heavy that she felt like a robot."The more you go into it (Scientology), the more you realize just how dangerous it is. And unfortunately, I did not escape that danger," Hill said.In the episode, titled "Ex-Scientologist Anne Gollert Hill: 20 Years in the Sea Org, Tom Cruise, and Escaping to Joy," Hill talks about her years in the organization, what it took to walk away, and how she has rebuilt since 2007. She says leaving was the hardest decision she has made, in part because she had no idea what waited on the other side, and that it often takes one person believing in you to get you moving."It's the hardest decision, to leave, because you don't know what's on the other end of it," Hill said.Hill joined TikTok in March, at age 65. Since then, her videos have drawn 1.3 million views, and the attention has reached beyond the platform. Jenny McCarthy took notice and invited her to appear on her podcast. After years of creating content for another organization, Hill is putting that skill to work for her own message and preparing to release a memoir, Escape to Joy."I've wasted 20 years of my life, but I'm not gonna waste 21," Hill said."Anne shows us that casting a light on and speaking about our darkest times can lead to a new life full of endless possibilities." - Julie LokunHill's story also speaks to the entrepreneurs who make up the Creative Entrepreneur audience. She questioned authority and recognized an unhealthy environment; she is building an audience in her mid-60s, and she shows that personal experience connects with people in a way polished marketing often does not.Listen: Creative Entrepreneur podcast episode with Anne Gollert HillRead more: Anne Gollert Hill Spent 20 Years in Scientology. Now She's Reclaiming Her Story.Learn more about Hill and her upcoming memoir: AnneGollertHillStory by Conner Tighe

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From 20 Years in Scientology to 1.3 Million TikTok Views: Anne Gollert Hill Reveals Her Escape, Freedom, and Reinvention News Provided By Motivation Champs Media October 30, 2026, 14:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Religion, Social Media



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