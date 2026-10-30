San Diego To Host Digital Marketing & AI Summit On November 19Th, 2026

Digital Marketing & AI Summit Speaker Flyer

Meet James Hickey - SD Networking Events Founder

Digital Marketing & AI Summit on November 19th will be Featuring Leading Marketing Experts, AI Innovators and Business Strategists

- James Hickey

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- San Diego, California Oct 30, 2026 - San Diego to Host Digital Marketing & AI Summit on November 19, Featuring Leading Marketing Experts, AI Innovators and Business Strategists

Hosted by SD Networking Events, the summit will bring together entrepreneurs, executives, and industry professionals for an evening of cutting-edge marketing strategies, artificial intelligence insights, and high-level business networking.

As artificial intelligence continues to transform the way businesses attract customers, build brands, and compete in the digital marketplace, SD Networking Events is bringing together an impressive lineup of industry experts for the Digital Marketing & AI Summit 2026, taking place Thursday, November 19th, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at UC San Diego Park & Market in Downtown San Diego.

Founded by longtime digital marketing strategist and entrepreneur James Hickey, SD Networking Events has become a growing force in San Diego's professional networking community, hosting business mixers, industry summits, and executive networking events throughout the region.

The November 19th summit will explore how businesses can leverage artificial intelligence, digital advertising, video marketing, automation, and emerging technologies to accelerate growth and remain competitive in an increasingly AI-driven economy.

An Impressive Lineup of Marketing and AI Experts

The summit will feature presentations and insights from an accomplished group of entrepreneurs, marketing strategists, technology innovators, and business leaders, including:

- James Hickey – Founder of SD Networking Events and JMH Marketing Group, with more than 18 years of experience in digital and social media marketing.

- Mark Harbert – Video Marketing Strategist specializing in using video to build brands, engage audiences, and drive business growth.

- Deb Cole – Founder of AI ChillifyTM, focused on attracting customers, automating business processes, and increasing profitability through AI.

- Joel Otterstrom – Founder of TREND, bringing insights into modern digital marketing and business growth strategies.

- David Esau – Click Track Marketing, specializing in digital marketing strategies and performance-driven campaigns.

- Dr. Shyla Day – Influencer and entrepreneur bringing perspectives on personal branding, audience development, and digital influence.

- Melisa Ruscsak – Author, speaker, and founder of Creative Visionary.

- Devin Pickell – Co-Founder of Creative Little Planet, offering insights into creative marketing, branding, and digital innovation.

Helping San Diego Businesses Navigate the AI Revolution

Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing how companies approach marketing, customer engagement, content creation, and business operations.

The Digital Marketing & AI Summit aims to bridge the gap between emerging technologies and practical business applications, giving attendees valuable insights they can put to work immediately.

"Artificial intelligence is fundamentally changing the digital marketing industry, and business owners need to understand how to take advantage of these opportunities," said James Hickey, Founder of SD Networking Events.

"Our goal is to bring together some of the brightest minds in digital marketing and AI, provide actionable strategies, and create an environment where entrepreneurs can build meaningful relationships. This isn't just another conference. It's an opportunity to learn, network, and discover new ways to grow your business."

More Than a Conference: A Powerful Business Networking Experience

In addition to expert presentations, the summit will feature a business expo and opportunities for attendees to connect directly with entrepreneurs, marketing professionals, technology companies, and business decision-makers.

The event is designed for business owners, executives, startups, digital marketers, content creators, consultants, and professionals interested in understanding the future of artificial intelligence and digital marketing.

The four-hour program combines educational presentations, professional networking, and opportunities to discover innovative products, services, and business solutions.

Event Details

Event: Digital Marketing & AI Summit 2026

Date: Thursday, November 19th, 2026

Time: 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM PST

Location: UC San Diego Park & Market, 1st Floor

Address: 1100 Market Street, San Diego, CA 92101

Organizer: SD Networking Events

Tickets and Registration:

Advance discounted tickets are currently being promoted, and early registration is encouraged.

About SD Networking Events

Founded in 2021 by entrepreneur and digital marketing strategist James Hickey, SD Networking Events is a San Diego-based professional networking organization dedicated to connecting entrepreneurs, business owners, executives, and industry leaders.

Through business mixers, educational summits, expos, and specialty networking experiences, the organization creates opportunities for professionals to build relationships, develop partnerships, and grow their businesses.

SD Networking Events is expanding its programming for 2027, including the introduction of Speed Networking LIVE and a new business networking and live music series.

For more information, visit .

Media Contact

James Hickey

Founder, SD Networking Events

Founder, JMH Marketing Group

Website:

Event Registration:

Email:...

Phone: 619-254-8170

High-resolution event graphics, speaker information, and photographs are available for media coverage.

James Hickey

SD Networking Events

+1 619-254-8170

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San Diego to Host Digital Marketing & AI Summit on November 19th, 2026 News Provided By SD Networking Events October 30, 2026, 14:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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