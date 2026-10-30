Mombasa Cricket Fiesta 2026 Celebrates Sri Lankan Community Spirit And Sri Lankakenya Friendship

The Mombasa Cricket Fiesta 2026, an annual sporting event celebrating cricket, community spirit and the enduring friendship between Sri Lanka and Kenya, was held on 25 October 2026 at the Mombasa Sports Club. The event was organised by the Honorary Consul of Sri Lanka in Mombasa, Mr. Prageeth Senevirathne, in collaboration with the Sri Lankan community in Mombasa.

The tournament brought together five teams in a spirit of sportsmanship, camaraderie and friendly competition. Team Tudor Warriors captained by Mr. Minnaz emerged as the champions, while Mtwapa United Team A secured the first runner-up position. Nyali Giants, whose team included Mr. Prageeth Senevirathne, finished as the second runner-up.

The event was made possible through the generous sponsorship and support of several Sri Lankan and Kenyan companies and individuals, reflecting the strong community partnerships and shared commitment to promoting sporting activities and strengthening people-to-people ties between the two countries.

The Acting High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Kenya, Ms. Ruvini De Silva, attended the event, demonstrating the High Commission's support for the Sri Lankan community in Mombasa and its initiatives to foster closer connections between Sri Lankans and Kenyans.

The Mombasa Cricket Fiesta has become an annual highlight for the Sri Lankan community in Mombasa, providing a valuable platform for community engagement, cultural exchange and the promotion of cricket as a unifying sport. The continued organisation of the tournament by the Honorary Consul and the Sri Lankan community reflects their dedication to maintaining community bonds and strengthening the longstanding friendship between Sri Lanka and Kenya.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment&Tourism - Sri Lanka.