Nigeria: Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) E-Commerce Forum Advances Regional Action To Expand Digital Trade And Inclusive Market Access

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, in collaboration with the West African Regional Digital Integration Project, has convened the E-Commerce Community Forum in Abuja, Nigeria, to accelerate implementation of the ECOWAS E-Commerce Strategy (2023–2027), strengthen cross-border digital trade and unlock new economic opportunities for vulnerable sectors of society within West Africa.

The two-day Forum, which took place from 27 to 28 October 2026, brought together representatives of Member States, development partners, representatives of women's groups, persons with disabilities and small-scale cross-border traders and other stakeholders to advance practical measures for building a more integrated, competitive and inclusive regional digital market. Aligned with ECOWAS Vision 2050 and the E-Commerce Strategy, the Forum represents a further step in the Commission's efforts to translate regional policy commitments into tangible economic opportunities for businesses and citizens, as well as enable groups facing structural barriers to trade participate more fully in the regional economy.

In her opening remarks, Madame Fatou DIOP, representative of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Senegal highlighted the contribution of e-commerce to structural transformation and social inclusion. She underscored the importance of digital skills, cybersecurity, secure payment systems, infrastructure and access to finance, alongside supportive regulatory frameworks and reliable data, in strengthening trust and facilitating cross-border digital transactions. She welcomed the initiative of the Commission in fostering regional dialogue and frameworks to support the e-commerce ecosystem and ensuring policies are holistic and targeted for the benefit of citizens.

Speaking on behalf of the President of the ECOWAS Commission H.E. General Birame Diop, and Mr. Dehpue Yenpea Zuo the Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, Mr. Kolawole SOFOLA, Director of Trade at the ECOWAS Commission, noted that increased digitalisation creates a real opportunity for cross-border trade, regional integration, and economic growth. He underscored that women, youth, persons with disabilities and small-scale cross-border traders must not be left behind as trade increasingly moves online, emphasising that the study and Action Plan developed would support addressing barriers to inclusive e-commerce participation. He noted that the Forum is an important platform to foster dialogue and ensure that planned interventions and policies of the Action Plan are responsive to the needs of the target groups.

In his opening intervention, Mr. Alessandro VITALE of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) underscored the role of e-commerce in economic diversification and employment creation. He highlighted the importance of converting strategic commitments and policies into practical outcomes through investment in digital skills, affordable technologies, access to finance and markets, and stronger institutional capacity. He also emphasised the need to ensure that women, young people, persons with disabilities and small-scale traders benefit from the opportunities created by the digital economy.

In his remarks, Mr. Chukwuemeka OKAFOR, representing the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment of Nigeria, called for practical and coordinated action to advance implementation of the regional e-commerce strategy. His intervention highlighted the importance of inclusive digital commerce through the proposed Action Plan, and translating regional cooperation into tangible opportunities for businesses and citizens across West Africa.

The Forum provides an opportunity to examine the barriers that continue to limit participation in digital commerce, including inadequate connectivity, high access costs, gaps in digital skills and limited access to finance. A central focus of the discussions was the study and draft Action Plan designed to strengthen the participation of women, young people, persons with disabilities and small-scale cross-border traders in e-commerce. Stakeholders contributed their perspectives on gaps, opportunities, challenges and the resources needed to translate recommendations into practical interventions.

Participants also benefitted from capacity building sessions on unlocking digital trade opportunities within key continental and regional frameworks. The exercise is intended to strengthen the evidence base for policymaking, strengthen advocacy and ensure that regional initiatives address the needs of groups that remain underserved.

The outcomes of the Forum will feed into the Second Meeting of the ECOWAS Regional E-Commerce Committee, scheduled for 29–30 October 2026. Through the Forum and the subsequent Committee meeting, the ECOWAS Commission is reinforcing regional coordination and stakeholder engagement to accelerate implementation of its E-Commerce Strategy.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).