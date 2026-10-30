Gold's“Infinite Mint” Flaw Raises Questions For Bitcoin's Value

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) A US fusion startup, Marathon Fusion, says it has demonstrated a pathway to produce gold from mercury using nuclear transmutation-an idea that sounds like modern“alchemy” but hinges on real physics. According to the company, high-energy neutrons generated in a deuterium-tritium fusion reaction can irradiate mercury-198, triggering decay into stable gold-197.

The claim has reignited the perennial debate over whether gold's scarcity could be undermined by technology-and what that would mean for Bitcoin, often framed as“digital gold” due to its hard-capped 21 million coin supply. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said the comparison is directionally interesting, but emphasized that Bitcoin cannot be expanded by inventing new supply, drawing a line between“net-new gold” made in a lab and Bitcoin's fixed issuance rules.

Marathon Fusion says nuclear transmutation via fusion-produced neutrons can convert mercury-198 into stable gold-197, backed by a published research paper. Precious metals experts quoted in the coverage caution that results remain far from industrially meaningful production. The company's longer-term targets still rely on scaling a complex process-enriched mercury handling, extraction, and building fusion capacity. Even if cheaper gold were possible at scale, it could theoretically pressure gold prices; however, timelines and commercial economics remain unproven. Bitcoin's protocol supply cap remains unchanged by any outside development in physical commodities.

Key takeawaysFrom mercury to gold: the nuclear mechanism

Marathon Fusion's approach is not chemical substitution. The company's research paper describes a nuclear route: neutrons generated during a deuterium-tritium fusion reaction irradiate mercury-198, producing a radioactive mercury isotope that decays into stable gold-197.

The mechanism matters because it distinguishes this proposal from“lab gold” concepts that rely on material synthesis. In theory, the process leverages established nuclear processes-irradiate one nucleus to create another-while using fusion as the neutron source.

However, the key question is practical output. While Marathon claims its production rate surpasses a previous benchmark cited in the report-referring to CERN's ALICE experiment-the underlying issue is scale. CERN's ALICE work (during its 2015–2018 run) produced only a tiny estimated amount of gold nuclei and the nuclei existed for fractions of a second in the experimental environment before being destroyed in collisions. Marathon, in the coverage, did not provide the exact quantity it generated publicly, and researchers involved say the current amounts remain“microscopic.”

Why“it worked” isn't the same as“it's profitable”

Even if the physics is sound, economics is a different battlefield. In the article, a precious-metals research executive, Nikos Kavalis of Metals Focus, is blunt about the gap between headlines and production reality: the effort is“nowhere near a stage where we can talk about production significance.”

Marathon's own engineering discussion points to that gap. A research engineer, Jake Harter, says the quantities produced so far are extremely small, with a stated hope of moving toward“macroscopic milligram quantities” in 2027. The research paper's larger production estimates are presented as projections tied to a future fusion power plant, not reflective of what is being produced today.

The paper models output at roughly two tonnes of gold per gigawatt of thermal fusion power annually. To contextualize that figure, the World Gold Council reports that gold mines produced 3,672 tonnes of gold in 2025. Even under optimistic modeling, the amount from a single future fusion plant would be modest compared with global mining totals-an important reminder that“new supply” doesn't automatically translate into a market-wide shock.

There are also bottlenecks beyond the reactor. Harter says scaling would require production of enriched mercury and would depend on building the fusion reactor itself. He further points to additional work needed as the technology matures, including materials compatibility, mercury pumping, and gold extraction. Those steps are where many“breakthrough” energy or manufacturing pathways historically stall.

Lab diamonds comparison: useful analogy, different constraints

Armstrong drew a parallel to lab-grown diamonds-an industry where scaling lowered prices dramatically. The argument is intuitive: once an input becomes cheaper to produce at industrial scale, a market can re-price quickly.

But the comparison doesn't travel perfectly to gold. In the coverage, an analyst at eToro, Nagham Hassan, says the economics are“completely different.” She argues that producing gold via nuclear fusion would require highly complex infrastructure that doesn't yet exist commercially-unlike lab-grown diamonds, where production facilities were built and scaled into an operational manufacturing supply chain.

There is also an issue the diamond story doesn't share: radioactivity. Harter says any gold produced would be radioactive initially and would need storage for more than a decade before it decays to“banana-levels” of radioactivity. Even if most gold is held as an investment rather than used immediately, this storage and regulatory burden could slow any near-term adoption.

Most importantly, Kavalis notes that there has been no demonstration of commercial viability. The process may be theoretically revenue-generating, but there's no public proof of what it would cost to run reactors and execute the full production workflow.

What happens to Bitcoin if gold becomes less scarce?

Bitcoin's“digital gold” narrative depends on more than the idea of scarcity. While many investors compare the two, the mechanisms differ sharply. Bitcoin's supply cap is enforced by protocol rules: Armstrong stresses that you can't invent a way to increase Bitcoin's supply, and“there will only ever be 21M.”

If gold production were to become inexpensive at meaningful scale, the economic logic is straightforward: additional supply tends to apply downward pressure on price, assuming other factors hold. Fabian Schär, a professor of distributed ledger technology and fintech at the University of Basel, tells the outlet that under a hypothetical scenario of inexpensive large-scale production, gold would be no exception.

Yet, the timeline is the critical limiting factor. The coverage frames fusion reactors as at least a decade away, while also underscoring unresolved questions about cost and output economics. In practical terms, that makes it unlikely that gold“alchemy” would be a catalyst for Bitcoin in the near term.

For now, Marathon's work appears closer to an experimental demonstration of a nuclear pathway-with potential future applications-than a direct threat to miners or a near-future driver of precious-metals repricing.

Investors watching this story should focus less on the headline claim and more on verifiable progress toward scale: measurable output beyond microscopic quantities, evidence that extraction and handling can be industrialized, and-eventually-independent assessments of costs relative to conventional gold mining. Those details will determine whether this remains a fascinating scientific milestone or evolves into an economic disruptor.

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