Turkmenistan, South Africa Discuss Strengthening Political Dialogue

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and South Africa have discussed ways to strengthen political dialogue and expand bilateral cooperation, including through parliamentary exchanges and engagement within international organizations.

This was reflected in a press release published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan following a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Gurbanov and the newly appointed Ambassador of South Africa to Turkmenistan, Lungisani Dominic Ntombela, held today.

In the course of the meeting, the sides emphasized the importance of consistently developing bilateral relations based on mutual respect, equality and constructive engagement.

They also expressed interest in intensifying political dialogue, maintaining reciprocal visits and meetings at the highest and high levels, and expanding cooperation within international organizations, primarily the United Nations.

“Particular attention was paid to the prospects for developing interparliamentary cooperation, including the initiative to establish an interparliamentary friendship group aimed at promoting mutual understanding and expanding bilateral ties,” the report added.

For reference, Turkmenistan and South Africa established diplomatic relations on May 11, 1992. However, bilateral ties have remained relatively limited, with cooperation focused primarily on political dialogue, engagement within international organizations and efforts to identify opportunities for trade and economic cooperation.

In 2016, the two countries held political consultations in Ashgabat, discussing prospects for cooperation in trade, the economy, the oil and gas industry and textiles. In March 2022, Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor held a telephone conversation and agreed to intensify diplomatic contacts and arrange reciprocal visits. In August 2022, Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Batyr Rejepov, presented his credentials to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, having been accredited to South Africa on a non-resident basis. At the same time, South Africa's ambassador to Turkmenistan is based in Astana, Kazakhstan.

In October 2023, representatives of the two foreign ministries again discussed bilateral cooperation and agreed to step up contacts, hold inter-ministerial consultations and develop the legal framework for bilateral relations.