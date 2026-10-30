INVL Technology Announces Its Net Asset Value As Of 30 September 2026 And Corrects Its Net Asset Value As Of 30 June 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In accordance with Chapter XI“Calculation of Net Asset Value” of the Articles of Association of INVL Technology (hereinafter –), the Company announces its unaudited interim net asset value, which as of 30 September 2026 amounted to EUR 66,231,384, or EUR 5.5292 per share.

UAB INVL Asset Management, the management company of the Company (hereinafter – the Management Company ), has identified, in the course of its regular operational control procedures, that an error occurred in determining the Company's net asset value as of 30 June 2026. Accordingly, the corrected net asset value of the Company is presented below:

The Company's net asset value as of 30 June 2026 was EUR 65,987,484.81, or EUR 5.5089 per share. The difference from the previously announced net asset value is 0.18 %.

This discrepancy in the Company's net asset value has not had any negative consequences for the Company's shareholders.

The buy-back of the Company's shares, which took place from 9 October 2026 to 28 October 2026, was carried out on the basis of the net asset value as of 30 June 2026, which was 0.18 % higher than the corrected net asset value of the Company as of 30 June 2026 stated above.

The difference between the incorrect net asset value applied during the share buy-back and the corrected net asset value will be compensated to the Company by the Management Company.

The person authorised to provide additional information:

Kazimieras Tonkūnas

Managing Partner of INVL Technology

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