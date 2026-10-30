RDDT INVESTIGATION: Reddit Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton To Possibly Recover Losses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Reddit, Inc. (NYSE: RDDT) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Reddit investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit .

What is this all about?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether Reddit may have misled investors about the health of its search-driven traffic and user growth. On July 30, 2026, management described search referral traffic as "choppy" and "more volatile later in the quarter." Earlier in 2026, management had also said the split between logged-in and logged-out users no longer mattered to how it ran the business, and it announced plans to stop reporting those figures. Then, on October 29, 2026, Reddit disclosed that search referral traffic was "down meaningfully" in the third quarter, with the decline accelerating later in the quarter. It warned that total daily users could fall by a low double-digit percentage in the fourth quarter, issued revenue guidance below Wall Street expectations, and said it would shift toward a primarily logged-in experience. Following this news, Reddit's stock fell roughly 23% on October 30, 2026.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Reddit common stock and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at ..., or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Whistleblower?

If you have non-public information about Reddit, you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at ... or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, , call (888) 256-2510 or email ... with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (888) 256-2510

Email: ...