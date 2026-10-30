Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors Of Pending Investigation Into Securities Claims Involving Xylem Inc. (XYL)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Xylem's new 2026 adjusted EPS ceiling of $5.45 now sits below the $5.55 floor it replaced. An investigation into potential securities law violations is reviewing losses suffered by XYL shareholders

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- $5.45 per share is now the most Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) expects to earn on an adjusted basis in 2026. That figure is $0.10 below the bottom of the outlook it replaced when the Company reported third-quarter results on October 27, 2026, and its shares declined. If you owned XYL when that number came out and your position lost value, you may have legal rights. Shareholders who suffered losses are encouraged to submit their XYL losses for review. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On October 26, XYL shareholders were holding a full-year adjusted EPS outlook of $5.55 to $5.70. One day later, it was $5.40 to $5.45. At the midpoint, $0.20 per share of projected 2026 earnings came out of the outlook, roughly 3.6%. No part of the new range overlaps the old one.



Xylem attributed the reduction to project delays and cautious customer spending. The impact reaches two groups: investors who sold XYL at a loss after the announcement and those still holding shares bought before it. The investigation concerns potential securities law violations and whether these shareholders may be able to recover.



Investors who lost money on Xylem shares can request a free case evaluation today or call (212) 363-7500.



Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the XYL Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the XYL investigation? A: Investors who purchased XYL stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Xylem Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS outlook. On October 27, 2026, the Company disclosed that it was reducing that outlook to $5.40 to $5.45 per share from $5.55 to $5.70, and the stock price declined.

Q: When did Xylem allegedly mislead investors? A: The investigation concerns statements made before the October 27, 2026 disclosure that allegedly caused investors to purchase securities at inflated prices.

Q: What do XYL investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my XYL shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought XYL and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in any resulting action, these matters are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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