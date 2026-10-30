Notification On Transactions In The Issuer's Securities
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The company has received notifications about the transactions with „INVL Technology“ shares.
The person authorized to provide additional information:
The person authorized to provide additional information:
Kazimieras Tonkūnas
INVL Technology Managing Partner
e-mail ...
Attachments
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Notification_INC1L share buy-back_Invalda INVL
Notification_INC1L share buy-back_Lucrum Investicija
Notification_INVL_Technology_Kazimieras_Tonkūnas_2026-10-28
Notification_INVL_Technology_Vida_Tonkūnė_2026-10-28
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