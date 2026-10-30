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Notification On Transactions In The Issuer's Securities


Date: 2026-10-30 10:16:26

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The company has received notifications about the transactions with „INVL Technology“ shares.

The person authorized to provide additional information:
Kazimieras Tonkūnas
INVL Technology Managing Partner
e-mail ...

Attachments

  • Notification_INC1L share buy-back_Invalda INVL
  • Notification_INC1L share buy-back_Lucrum Investicija
  • Notification_INVL_Technology_Kazimieras_Tonkūnas_2026-10-28
  • Notification_INVL_Technology_Vida_Tonkūnė_2026-10-28

MENAFN30102026004107003653ID1111890390


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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