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Cell Separation Technologies Market Size, Share, And Trends - Global Forecast 2026-2032 Automation, AI, And Cell Therapy Demand Drive 8.66% CAGR Toward USD 19.90 Billion


Date: 2026-10-30 10:16:26

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with closed, automated cell separation, AI-enabled quality control, validated workflows, secure consumables, and localized regulatory and service support.

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cell Separation Technologies Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market research report examines the global Cell Separation Technologies Market, projected to reach USD 12.05 billion in 2026 and expand at a CAGR of 8.66% to USD 19.90 billion by 2032. It analyzes the technologies, applications, regional dynamics, and competitive factors shaping demand across research, clinical, and biomanufacturing environments.

Market Overview and Growth Drivers

Cell separation technologies enable researchers, clinical laboratories, biomanufacturers, and cell therapy developers to isolate targeted cell populations from complex biological samples. Major technologies include:

  • Centrifugation and density-gradient separation
  • Filtration and microfluidics
  • Fluorescence-activated and magnetic-activated cell sorting
  • Label-free cell separation

Demand is rising with the expansion of cell and gene therapy pipelines, flow cytometry, and single-cell analysis. Applications span oncology, immunology, regenerative medicine, stem cell research, infectious disease research, and diagnostics. The market analysis supports strategic planning by clarifying where automation, clinical-grade processing, and advanced research workflows are creating commercial opportunities.

Transformative Shifts in Cell Separation

The market is moving from stand-alone instruments toward integrated sample-to-answer ecosystems. Users increasingly seek platforms that combine enrichment, washing, concentration, activation, and documentation while reducing contamination risks. In cell therapy manufacturing, closed and automated processing can minimize manual handling and improve batch consistency.

High-dimensional biology is also changing purchasing criteria. Single-cell RNA sequencing, mass cytometry, spatial biology, and multi-omics require reliable cell isolation and preparation. Buyers now evaluate cell viability, purity, throughput, downstream compatibility, cell stress, digital traceability, chain-of-identity controls, reproducibility, and regulatory readiness.

Artificial Intelligence and Automation

Artificial intelligence is influencing system design, operation, and validation. AI-enabled image analysis can support cell identification, while machine learning may improve gating strategies, rare-cell detection, viability prediction, and complex immunophenotyping.

In regulated settings, successful adoption depends on explainability, auditability, validated data governance, and human oversight. These insights allow decision-makers to assess automation investments against measurable gains in throughput, quality control, and compliance.

Regional and Economic Group Insights

  • North America: Leads through strong biopharmaceutical clusters, academic medical centers, contract manufacturers, and FDA-regulated cell therapy activity. The United States remains the primary demand center, while Canada contributes through regenerative medicine and biomanufacturing programs.
  • Europe: Benefits from public research funding, advanced therapy regulation, and demand for validated, traceable, GMP-compliant workflows. The United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain represent important national markets.
  • Asia-Pacific: Expands through biotechnology investment in China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and ASEAN. China is advancing cell therapy and domestic instrument development, while Japan remains strong in regenerative medicine and clinical-grade processing.
  • Latin America: Brazil and Mexico generate demand through oncology, infectious disease research, diagnostics, and bioprocessing, although infrastructure and import dependency affect adoption.
  • Middle East and Africa: Gulf countries are investing in genomics, precision medicine, and tertiary care. African adoption is earlier-stage but relevant to infectious disease, immunology, and hematology research.

ASEAN, the GCC, the European Union, BRICS, G7, and NATO-aligned markets are assessed in relation to research capacity, procurement conditions, regulation, healthcare investment, and biomedical preparedness. These comparisons can inform market-entry priorities and reduce risks associated with regional regulatory and supply-chain differences.

Strategic Priorities for Industry Leaders

  • Develop closed, automated, scalable platforms serving research and GMP manufacturing.
  • Prioritize viability preservation, high recovery, low shear stress, sterile fluid paths, and software traceability.
  • Ensure compatibility with flow cytometry, sequencing, imaging, and functional assays.
  • Strengthen validation packages, operator training, technical support, and consumable availability.
  • Build partnerships with contract manufacturers, hospitals, academic centers, and translational research networks.
  • Connect AI investments to reproducibility, quality control, and rare-cell identification.

Key Takeaways from This Report

  • The market is forecast to grow from USD 12.05 billion in 2026 to USD 19.90 billion by 2032.
  • Cell therapy, single-cell biology, and laboratory automation are central growth drivers.
  • Closed systems, digital traceability, sterility, and regulatory readiness increasingly determine purchasing decisions.
  • Regional opportunities vary significantly by research infrastructure, regulation, procurement, and biomanufacturing capacity.
  • AI-supported workflows offer value when paired with validated governance and scientific oversight.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 193
Forecast Period 2026 - 2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $12.05 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $19.9 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
 1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
 2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
 3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
 4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
 5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Cell Separation Technologies Market, by Technology
 7.1. Introduction
7.2. Acoustic Separation
7.3. Centrifugation
7.3.1. Batch
7.3.2. Continuous
7.4. Field Flow Fractionation
7.5. Filtration
7.5.1. Cross Flow
7.5.2. Dead End
7.6. Magnetic Activated Cell Sorting
7.6.1. Negative Selection
7.6.2. Positive Selection
7.7. Microfluidics
7.7.1. Deterministic Lateral Displacement
7.7.2. Hydrodynamic Separation
8. Cell Separation Technologies Market, by Product
 8.1. Introduction
8.2. Consumables
8.2.1. Filters
8.2.2. Kits
8.2.3. Reagents
8.3. Instruments
8.3.1. Acoustic Separators
8.3.2. Centrifuges
8.3.3. Filtration Systems
8.3.4. Magnetic Separators
8.3.5. Microfluidic Devices
8.4. Software
8.4.1. Analysis Software
8.4.2. Automation Software
9. Cell Separation Technologies Market, by Cell Type
 9.1. Introduction
9.2. Blood Cells
9.3. Cancer Cells
9.4. Microorganisms
9.5. Stem Cells
10. Cell Separation Technologies Market, by Separation Mode
 10.1. Introduction
10.2. Batch
10.3. Continuous
11. Cell Separation Technologies Market, by Application
 11.1. Introduction
11.2. Biopharmaceutical Processing
11.2.1. Downstream Processing
11.2.2. Upstream Processing
11.3. Clinical Diagnostics
11.3.1. Cancer Diagnosis
11.3.2. Infectious Disease Testing
11.4. Research
11.4.1. Cell Biology
11.4.2. Drug Discovery
11.4.3. Genomics
11.5. Therapeutics
11.5.1. Cell Therapy
11.5.2. Gene Therapy
12. Cell Separation Technologies Market, by End User
 12.1. Introduction
12.2. Academic Institutes
12.3. Biotechnology Companies
12.4. Contract Research Organizations
12.5. Hospitals
12.6. Research Laboratories
13. Cell Separation Technologies Market, by Region
 13.1. Introduction
13.2. Asia-Pacific
13.3. Europe
13.4. North America
13.5. Latin America
13.6. Africa
13.7. Middle East
14. Cell Separation Technologies Market, by Group
 14.1. Introduction
14.2. NATO
14.3. G7
14.4. European Union
14.5. BRICS
14.6. ASEAN
14.7. GCC
15. Cell Separation Technologies Market, by Country
 15.1. Introduction
15.2. United States
15.3. China
15.4. Germany
15.5. Japan
15.6. India
15.7. United Kingdom
15.8. France
15.9. Canada
15.10. Italy
15.11. Australia
15.12. South Korea
15.13. Brazil
15.14. Mexico
15.15. Russia
15.16. Spain
16. Competitive Landscape
 16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
16.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
16.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
16.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
16.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
16.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
16.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
17. Company Profiles
 17.1. 10x Genomics, Inc.
17.2. Akadeum Life Sciences, Inc.
17.3. Becton, Dickinson and Company
17.4. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
17.5. Bio-Techne Corporation
17.6. Cellares Corporation
17.7. Corning Incorporated
17.8. Danaher Corporation
17.9. Eppendorf SE
17.10. Esco Micro Pte. Ltd.
17.11. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.
17.12. GenScript Biotech Corporation
17.13. Invent Biotechnologies, Inc.
17.14. LevitasBio, Inc.
17.15. Lonza Group AG
17.16. Merck KGaA
17.17. Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG
17.18. PerkinElmer, Inc.
17.19. PluriSelect Life Science UG & Co. KG
17.20. Promega Corporation
17.21. QIAGEN N.V.
17.22. Stemcell Technologies Inc.
17.23. Takara Bio Inc.
17.24. Terumo BCT, Inc.
17.25. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
18. Key Experts
List of Figures [23]
List of Tables [349]
For more information about this report visit

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