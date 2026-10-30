Global Bioprocess Technology Market - Forecast 2026-2032 USD 105.23 Billion Opportunity Driven By AI, Single-Use Systems, And Continuous Biomanufacturing

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Bioprocess Technology Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Bioprocess Technology Market research provides a strategic assessment of the technologies, regional developments, growth drivers, and operational priorities shaping modern biomanufacturing. The market is projected to reach USD 51.52 billion in 2026 and expand at a CAGR of 12.59% to USD 105.23 billion by 2032. Its findings support strategic planning, investment prioritization, and the identification of opportunities across biologics, vaccines, biosimilars, recombinant proteins, and advanced therapies.

Market Dynamics and Growth Drivers

Bioprocess technology has become a critical foundation for producing biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, enzymes, and other therapeutic modalities. Growth is being driven by:



The rising global burden of chronic and infectious diseases

Broader adoption of biologic therapies and biosimilars

Expansion of advanced therapy pipelines

Demand for faster, more resilient manufacturing networks Stricter requirements for quality, traceability, sterility, and process validation

Competitive analysis of these forces enables decision-makers to evaluate capacity requirements, anticipate operational risks, and align market-entry strategies with evolving production needs.

Transformative Technology Shifts



Flexible manufacturing: Single-use systems, closed processing, and modular facilities are reducing changeover times and supporting multiproduct operations.

Process intensification: High-cell-density cultures, perfusion systems, and advanced media formulations are improving productivity while reducing facility footprints.

Downstream innovation: Chromatography, membrane separations, viral clearance technologies, and automation are addressing purification bottlenecks created by higher upstream titers.

Advanced therapy production: Cell and gene therapies require smaller-scale, patient-specific workflows supported by closed systems, rapid release testing, and controlled logistics. Sustainable operations: Manufacturers are evaluating water, energy, solvents, plastic waste, and lifecycle performance when designing facilities and selecting technologies.

Artificial Intelligence and Digital Bioprocessing

Artificial intelligence is improving process development, monitoring, scale-up, deviation management, and manufacturing decisions. Machine learning supports media optimization, feeding strategies, cell-growth prediction, purification performance, yield consistency, and early detection of process drift.

Digital twins and hybrid models combine mechanistic knowledge with data-driven analysis, allowing teams to simulate process changes before implementation. Successful adoption depends on data integrity, model validation, explainability, cybersecurity, interoperability, and compliance with good manufacturing practices.

Regional and Country Insights



North America: Leads in biologics innovation, advanced therapies, automation, single-use platforms, and clinical-scale manufacturing, with the United States serving as a primary technology hub.

Europe: Benefits from strong regulatory frameworks, biosimilar expertise, sustainability initiatives, and advanced manufacturing capabilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Spain.

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Southeast Asia are expanding biomanufacturing capacity, vaccine production, biosimilars, and contract manufacturing.

Latin America: Brazil and Mexico are advancing vaccine production, biologics access, sterile manufacturing, and regional supply resilience. Africa and the Middle East: Localization programs, technology transfer, public health manufacturing, and healthcare diversification are creating emerging opportunities.

These regional comparisons provide a practical basis for assessing expansion locations, partnership models, regulatory readiness, and competitive positioning.

Strategic Priorities for Industry Leaders



Adopt scalable, modular architectures combining single-use technologies, closed processing, and automation.

Invest in process analytical technology, electronic batch records, validated AI models, and interoperable systems.

Address downstream constraints early through improved purification, membrane, resin, and viral clearance strategies.

Diversify suppliers of media, filters, resins, sensors, connectors, and single-use components.

Strengthen expertise in bioprocess engineering, data science, aseptic operations, quality, and regulatory compliance. Build traceable, patient-centric workflows for advanced therapies.

Key Takeaways from This Report



The market is forecast to more than double between 2026 and 2032.

Single-use systems, continuous processing, automation, and AI are redefining biomanufacturing.

Regional capacity expansion is increasing opportunities for partnerships and localized production. Supply resilience, digital maturity, sustainability, and workforce capabilities remain critical differentiators.

Key Attributes:

