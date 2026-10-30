Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Global Bioprocess Technology Market - Forecast 2026-2032 USD 105.23 Billion Opportunity Driven By AI, Single-Use Systems, And Continuous Biomanufacturing


Date: 2026-10-30 10:16:26

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost bioprocess ROI with single-use modular systems, AI-driven automation, optimized purification, resilient sourcing, and resource-efficient operations.

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Bioprocess Technology Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Bioprocess Technology Market research provides a strategic assessment of the technologies, regional developments, growth drivers, and operational priorities shaping modern biomanufacturing. The market is projected to reach USD 51.52 billion in 2026 and expand at a CAGR of 12.59% to USD 105.23 billion by 2032. Its findings support strategic planning, investment prioritization, and the identification of opportunities across biologics, vaccines, biosimilars, recombinant proteins, and advanced therapies.

Market Dynamics and Growth Drivers

Bioprocess technology has become a critical foundation for producing biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, enzymes, and other therapeutic modalities. Growth is being driven by:

  • The rising global burden of chronic and infectious diseases
  • Broader adoption of biologic therapies and biosimilars
  • Expansion of advanced therapy pipelines
  • Demand for faster, more resilient manufacturing networks
  • Stricter requirements for quality, traceability, sterility, and process validation

Competitive analysis of these forces enables decision-makers to evaluate capacity requirements, anticipate operational risks, and align market-entry strategies with evolving production needs.

Transformative Technology Shifts

  • Flexible manufacturing: Single-use systems, closed processing, and modular facilities are reducing changeover times and supporting multiproduct operations.
  • Process intensification: High-cell-density cultures, perfusion systems, and advanced media formulations are improving productivity while reducing facility footprints.
  • Downstream innovation: Chromatography, membrane separations, viral clearance technologies, and automation are addressing purification bottlenecks created by higher upstream titers.
  • Advanced therapy production: Cell and gene therapies require smaller-scale, patient-specific workflows supported by closed systems, rapid release testing, and controlled logistics.
  • Sustainable operations: Manufacturers are evaluating water, energy, solvents, plastic waste, and lifecycle performance when designing facilities and selecting technologies.

Artificial Intelligence and Digital Bioprocessing

Artificial intelligence is improving process development, monitoring, scale-up, deviation management, and manufacturing decisions. Machine learning supports media optimization, feeding strategies, cell-growth prediction, purification performance, yield consistency, and early detection of process drift.

Digital twins and hybrid models combine mechanistic knowledge with data-driven analysis, allowing teams to simulate process changes before implementation. Successful adoption depends on data integrity, model validation, explainability, cybersecurity, interoperability, and compliance with good manufacturing practices.

Regional and Country Insights

  • North America: Leads in biologics innovation, advanced therapies, automation, single-use platforms, and clinical-scale manufacturing, with the United States serving as a primary technology hub.
  • Europe: Benefits from strong regulatory frameworks, biosimilar expertise, sustainability initiatives, and advanced manufacturing capabilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Spain.
  • Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Southeast Asia are expanding biomanufacturing capacity, vaccine production, biosimilars, and contract manufacturing.
  • Latin America: Brazil and Mexico are advancing vaccine production, biologics access, sterile manufacturing, and regional supply resilience.
  • Africa and the Middle East: Localization programs, technology transfer, public health manufacturing, and healthcare diversification are creating emerging opportunities.

These regional comparisons provide a practical basis for assessing expansion locations, partnership models, regulatory readiness, and competitive positioning.

Strategic Priorities for Industry Leaders

  • Adopt scalable, modular architectures combining single-use technologies, closed processing, and automation.
  • Invest in process analytical technology, electronic batch records, validated AI models, and interoperable systems.
  • Address downstream constraints early through improved purification, membrane, resin, and viral clearance strategies.
  • Diversify suppliers of media, filters, resins, sensors, connectors, and single-use components.
  • Strengthen expertise in bioprocess engineering, data science, aseptic operations, quality, and regulatory compliance.
  • Build traceable, patient-centric workflows for advanced therapies.

Key Takeaways from This Report

  • The market is forecast to more than double between 2026 and 2032.
  • Single-use systems, continuous processing, automation, and AI are redefining biomanufacturing.
  • Regional capacity expansion is increasing opportunities for partnerships and localized production.
  • Supply resilience, digital maturity, sustainability, and workforce capabilities remain critical differentiators.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 190
Forecast Period 2026 - 2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $51.52 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $105.23 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.5%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
 1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
 2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
 3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
 4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
 5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Bioprocess Technology Market, by Process Mode
 7.1. Introduction
7.2. Batch
7.3. Continuous
7.3.1. Chemostat
7.3.2. Perfusion
7.4. Fed Batch
7.4.1. Exponential Fed
7.4.2. Pulse Fed
8. Bioprocess Technology Market, by Material
 8.1. Introduction
8.2. Hybrid
8.3. Single-Use
8.3.1. Rocking Motion Bioreactor
8.3.2. Stirred-Tank Single-Use
8.3.3. Wave Bioreactor
8.4. Stainless Steel
9. Bioprocess Technology Market, by Scale
 9.1. Introduction
9.2. Clinical Scale
9.3. Commercial Scale
9.4. Pilot Scale
10. Bioprocess Technology Market, by Application
 10.1. Introduction
10.2. Cell Therapy And Regenerative Medicine
10.2.1. CAR-T Therapy
10.2.2. Stem Cell Therapy
10.3. Monoclonal Antibody Production
10.4. Recombinant Protein Production
10.5. Vaccine Production
10.5.1. mRNA Vaccine
10.5.2. Subunit Vaccine
11. Bioprocess Technology Market, by End User
 11.1. Introduction
11.2. Academic And Research Institutes
11.3. Biopharmaceutical Companies
11.4. Contract Manufacturing Organizations
12. Bioprocess Technology Market, by Region
 12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. Europe
12.4. North America
12.5. Latin America
12.6. Africa
12.7. Middle East
13. Bioprocess Technology Market, by Group
 13.1. Introduction
13.2. NATO
13.3. G7
13.4. BRICS
13.5. European Union
13.6. ASEAN
13.7. GCC
14. Bioprocess Technology Market, by Country
 14.1. Introduction
14.2. China
14.3. United States
14.4. Japan
14.5. India
14.6. Germany
14.7. United Kingdom
14.8. Australia
14.9. France
14.10. South Korea
14.11. Italy
14.12. Canada
14.13. Russia
14.14. Brazil
14.15. Mexico
14.16. Spain
15. Competitive Landscape
 15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
 16.1. ABEC, Inc.
16.2. AdvantaPure
16.3. Agilent Technologies, Inc.
16.4. Avantor, Inc.
16.5. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
16.6. CellGenix GmbH
16.7. Colder Products Company
16.8. Corning Incorporated
16.9. Cytiva
16.10. Danaher Corporation
16.11. Eppendorf SE
16.12. GEA Group AG
16.13. Getinge AB
16.14. Hamilton Company
16.15. Lonza Group AG
16.16. Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.
16.17. Merck KGaA
16.18. PBS Biotech, Inc.
16.19. Repligen Corporation
16.20. SaniSure
16.21. Sartorius AG
16.22. Takara Bio Inc.
16.23. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
17. Key Experts
List of Figures [21]
List of Tables [355]
For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN30102026004107003653ID1111890387


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search