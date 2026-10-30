Notification About Disposal Of Voting Rights
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) „INVL Technology“ (hereinafter –“ the Issuer“) publishes the notification received from AB Invalda INVL on the disposal of voting rights (attached). The notification is submitted because the proportion of voting rights attached to the Issuer's shares held by AB Invalda INVL fell below the 15% threshold (as a result of a transaction executed during the buyback on 28 October 2026).
The person authorized to provide additional information:
Kazimieras Tonkūnas
INVL Technology Managing Partner
e-mail ...
Attachment
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INC1L_disposal of voting rights by Invalda INVL_30 10 2026
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