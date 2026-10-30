Remittances Reach Well Beyond Major Cities As Older Users Send Money More Frequently

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Zapp's 2026 Hispanic Remittances Report reveals new patterns in how, when, and where people in the United States send money to family members across Mexico and Central America

MIAMI, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Who sends money to family members from the United States, how often, and where does it go? The 2026 Hispanic Remittances Report, produced by Zap, a WhatsApp-based money transfer service, examines remittance patterns among U.S. Hispanic senders and their role in household finances across Mexico and Central America.

Digital Remittances Fit the Way People Send Money

More than 61% of remittance sent to Latin America in 2026 were initiated digitally. Zapp's data shows that 43.3% of transfers occurred outside the traditional 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. banking window, while 51.4% took place between Friday and Sunday.

Users in Their Fifties Send Money More Frequently

Zapp users aged 50 to 59 made an average of 10.1 transfers over nine months in 2026, compared with 6.3 among users under 25. Frequency generally peaks among users in their fifties before declining after age 60.

“Digital adoption is not driven exclusively by younger generations. Our data shows that digital services are also gaining traction among people who have traditionally relied on cash. Age is not necessarily the deciding factor in adoption. Trust is,” says José Luis Orozco, CEO of Zapp.

Remittances Reach Well Beyond Major Cities

Zapp recorded transfers to 3,923 destinations across Mexico. The ten destinations with the highest transfer volumes accounted for 17.2% of the total, while 48.8% went to localities outside the top 100.

Methodology

The 2026 Hispanic Remittances Report analyzes Zapp user activity from January through September 2026, alongside official figures from central banks and international organizations and findings from an April 2026 survey of Mexican users in the United States.

About Zapp

Zapp is a WhatsApp-based money transfer service that enables users to send money from the United States to Mexico and Central America. It offers a simple, secure, and convenient way to send remittances without visiting a physical location or downloading a separate app. With competitive exchange rates and a user-centric approach, Zapp aims to transform the remittance industry to provide better service to Latin American families.

CONTACT: Contact: Yaneiza Echezarraga |...