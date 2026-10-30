Velocity Logic Group Powers The G Club, The New Loyalty Program And Mobile App From The Gas Spot

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Fast-growing Midwest convenience brand launches rewards, personalized offers and order-ahead on VLG's loyalty platform

- Tiffany Fraley, CEO of The Gas SpotBINGHAMTON, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Velocity Logic Group (VLG), a leading provider of real-time loyalty solutions for fuel and convenience retail, today announced the launch of The G Club, the new loyalty program and mobile app from The Gas Spot. Powered by VLG's Loyalty Cloud, The G Club gives Gas Spot customers rewards on fuel and in-store purchases, personalized offers and order-ahead, all in one app.The Gas Spot is a woman-led convenience brand with locations in Davenport and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and in rural communities around Kansas City, Missouri, and across Arkansas and Texas. Known for its bold "G" branding, fresh food and stores designed as local gathering places, the brand has grown quickly. As it grows, The G Club gives The Gas Spot a direct way to reward regulars, welcome new customers and stay connected beyond the store.G Club members get:.Easy sign-up: join with just a phone number at the pump or in the store..Rewards and fuel savings: earn on fuel and in-store purchases and redeem for discounts..Personalized offers: welcome offers for new members and targeted deals based on what customers buy..Digital drink clubs: in-app clubs that reward customers for their favorite drinks..Order ahead: customers can order food ahead from the app with Lula.The G Club app is available now on iOS and Android. Members' rewards and offers work the same in the app, at the pump and at the register, because everything runs through VLG's Loyalty Cloud. The G Club was designed and launched in partnership with Convenience & Energy Advisors (CEA).“The Gas Spot is one of the most exciting brands in convenience right now, and we're proud to power their loyalty program and app,” said Vik Mehta, Head of Business at Velocity Logic Group.“Tiffany and her team know their customers and their communities. The G Club gives them the tools to reward those customers every visit and grow with them.”“We want to be a reliable partner in our customers' daily lives, and The G Club takes that from our stores to their phones,” said Tiffany Fraley, CEO of The Gas Spot.“With VLG, we can thank our regulars, welcome new customers and give everyone more reasons to stop in.”About Velocity Logic GroupWith over 50 years of heritage powering convenience and retail fuel brands, Velocity Logic Group operates a nationwide real-time technology platform that integrates seamlessly with point-of-sale systems to provide dynamic scoring, targeted promotions, and comprehensive reporting. The company's flexible suite of solutions, spanning loyalty rewards, enrollment, loyalty cloud,“Target All” AI engine, and“Pay with Points” platforms, has generated more than $120 million in value and processed over 1.2 billion transactions across 13,000 retail sites. For more information, visit .About The Gas SpotThe Gas Spot is a woman-led convenience brand focused on providing convenience to customers, opportunities to employees and support to communities, all while maintaining a sense of humor and humility. Find The Gas Spot in Davenport and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and in communities across Missouri, Arkansas and Texas.

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Velocity Logic Group Powers The G Club, the New Loyalty Program and Mobile App from The Gas Spot News Provided By Velocity Logic Group October 30, 2026, 14:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Food & Beverage Industry



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