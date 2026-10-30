JAN-PRO Of Houston Outlines What A Commercial Cleaning Program Covers

JAN-PRO of Houston outlines what a recurring commercial cleaning program covers, emphasizing customized cleaning plans, high-touch disinfection, floor care, and verified service quality for Houston-area businesses.

JAN-PRO of Houston outlines the scope of a recurring commercial cleaning program and the reasons businesses across the metro's industries outsource it.

- Rick Rostkowski, VP, General Manager at JAN-PRO of HoustonHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting in Houston has outlined what a recurring commercial cleaning program covers and the reasons businesses across the metro outsource the work rather than manage it in-house. While commercial cleaning is often understood as trash removal and vacuuming, a defined program encompasses a broader and more consistent scope. The company notes that it serves more than sixteen different industries across the Houston area, from energy and healthcare to logistics and education, each with distinct cleaning requirements.According to the company, the value of professional commercial cleaning appears in areas that are easy to overlook, including reduced sick days, longer-lasting floors and finishes, and a consistently professional appearance. Those outcomes are associated with a defined, recurring program rather than occasional cleaning. The company notes that it builds a customized plan for each facility and verifies results through a 50-point checklist inspection.JAN-PRO of Houston identifies what a commercial cleaning program covers:An industry-specific, recurring plan. Houston's economy spans energy, one of the world's largest medical complexes, port and petrochemical operations, aerospace, and a broad service sector. A medical building, an office tower, and a warehouse have different requirements, and a program built for the specific facility type, delivered on a dependable schedule, supports a more consistent environment than a one-size-fits-all approach.High-touch surface disinfection. Desks, door handles, shared equipment, and restrooms are common transmission points. Disinfecting these points on a consistent schedule affects how much illness circulates through a workplace. The company notes it uses hospital-grade disinfectants and color-coded microfiber to limit cross-contamination.Floor and surface care. Carpets, hard floors, and common areas take constant traffic. Regular care with HEPA-rated equipment keeps them presentable and supports indoor air quality, while extending the service life of the space.Regulatory and compliance expertise. The company notes that its cleaning plans are designed to help facilities meet OSHA, AORN, Joint Commission, and CDC standards, which is relevant to the medical, industrial, and civic buildings that make up much of the Houston market.Verified quality and accountability. The company notes that its 50-point checklist verifies each cleaning and that its written guarantee commits to addressing any issue within 24 hours, which distinguishes a professional program from a lower-cost arrangement.“What businesses are really buying is consistency and not having to think about the cleaning. Houston is a big, varied market, and a medical building does not get cleaned like an office or a warehouse. A recurring program means the right plan for the facility, the same standard every visit, and someone accountable for verifying it.” Rick Rostkowski, Vice President, General Manager at JAN-PRO of HoustonHouston is one of the largest and most industrially diverse business markets in the country, home to the energy sector, the Texas Medical Center, a major port and petrochemical base, and a large aerospace and logistics presence. Facilities across those sectors rely on a clean, professional, and often compliance-sensitive environment, which a recurring program with a customized plan and documented quality tracking is designed to support. The company's service area extends from Houston and Katy north to The Woodlands, Spring, and Conroe, southwest to Sugar Land and Missouri City, and southeast to Pearland and Clear Lake. The company reports a long-term customer retention rate of 98.7%.Businesses in the region can request a no-cost estimate from JAN-PRO of Houston to set up or review a cleaning program. The office provides commercial cleaning in Houston, janitorial services in Houston, and commercial cleaning in Katy. A local consultant can be reached at (281) 921-9000.About JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting in Houston:JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting in Houston provides commercial cleaning and disinfection services across Houston and the surrounding metro, including Katy, The Woodlands, Spring, Conroe, Sugar Land, Missouri City, Pearland, and Clear Lake. Founded in 2004, the office serves offices, medical facilities, industrial and logistics sites, financial institutions, schools and civic buildings, and retail locations through certified owner-operator franchisees using standardized, industry-specific cleaning systems. It is part of the JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting franchise network, which operates across 41 states and 9 countries. Cleaning and disinfecting services are provided by independently owned and operated JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting franchisees. Learn more at jan-pro/houston/.

Rick Rostkowski

JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting in Houston

+1 281-921-9000

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JAN-PRO of Houston Outlines What a Commercial Cleaning Program Covers News Provided By Concinnity Digital October 30, 2026, 14:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Waste Management



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