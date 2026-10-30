Indian Cultural Troupe Tours Mongolia To Mark Vande Mataram Jubilee

Celebrating Vande Mataram in Mongolia

An Indian cultural troupe from Maharashtra is visiting Mongolia from October 29 to November 4 to commemorate the 150th anniversary of India's national song 'Vande Mataram', with performances aimed at showcasing the country's cultural heritage and strengthening India-Mongolia people-to-people ties. The traditional folk dance group, 'Sri Birudev Gajnrutya Navyuvak Mandal', is sponsored by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). The visit is being organised under the umbrella Agreement of Cultural Cooperation of 1961 and the Cultural Exchange Programme for 2025-2029, signed between India and Mongolia during the State Visit of Mongolian President U Khurelsukh to India in October 2025, as per the Embassy release.

Diplomatic and Cultural Significance

The inaugural event was held at the prestigious State Philharmonic Theatre in Ulaanbaatar. Addressing the gathering, India's Ambassador to Mongolia, Atul Malhari Gotsurve, highlighted the deep-rooted civilisational and cultural ties between the two countries, describing India and Mongolia as "Strategic Partners and Spiritual Siblings" with deep civilisational linkages through Buddhism, as per the Embassy release. He said the visit of the cultural troupe would showcase the rich culture, traditions and heritage of Maharashtra in Mongolia and further strengthen the existing cultural and people-to-people ties between the two countries. The Ambassador also underscored the significance of 'Vande Mataram' in India's freedom movement and thanked the ICCR for sending the cultural troupe to Mongolia.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

Bat-Erdene Baldangombo, State Secretary of Mongolia's Ministry of Culture, Sports, Tourism and Youth, expressed gratitude to the Embassy of India for facilitating the visit. He said that although Mongolia and India are geographically distant, the two countries have shared deep connections in culture, religion and values for centuries. He further described 'Vande Mataram' as a symbol of the expression of independence, patriotism and unity among the people of India. Former Mongolian President N Enkhbayar, who served as the country's third President, attended the inaugural event as the Guest of Honour. The event was also attended by senior officials of the Mongolian government and people from various walks of life.

Showcasing Marathi Folk Traditions

The troupe's energetic performances received appreciation from the audience, with the programme featuring several traditional folk dance forms and cultural presentations from Maharashtra. The performances included Ganesh Vandana, a tribute to Lord Ganesh; Vasudev performance; Shetkari Nritya, a traditional farmer dance; Lavani Nritya, an energetic traditional dance performed by women; Lejim, featuring a traditional handheld musical instrument; and Koli Nritya, a fishermen's dance.

During its stay in Mongolia, the cultural group will perform at several institutions and venues, including the National Defence University, Mongolian University of Science and Technology, University of Internal Affairs, Cultural Centre of Nalaikh District and Rajiv Gandhi Polytechnic College in Ulaanbaatar. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)