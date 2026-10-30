Nagaland CM Rio Calls For Greater Focus On Grassroots Sports, Nurturing Rural Talent

MENAFN - IANS) Kohima, Oct 30 (IANS) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has urged all stakeholders to accord top priority to grassroots sports and encourage and support talented young sportspersons, particularly those from rural and remote areas of the state.

Rio appreciated the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for its continued support towards the development of football in Nagaland.

He also highlighted the state government's efforts to install artificial turf football grounds in all districts to strengthen sports infrastructure and promote the game across the state.

The Chief Minister urged all stakeholders not to lose sight of the importance of grassroots sports, emphasising the need to continuously identify and nurture young talent while building their confidence and interest in sporting activities.

The Chief Minister graced the closing ceremony of the 25th edition of T.Ao Inter-District Football Championship Trophy at Renpo Lu Sports Complex at Ungma in Mokokchung.

Chief Minister Rio in his closing ceremony speech said that the successful completion of the 25th edition is a testament to the dedication of the football fraternity and the collective efforts of all those who have worked tirelessly to sustain and preserve the legacy of T Ao.

Recalling the history of T Ao, Chief Minister said, Talimeren Ao born in 1918 at Changki village in Mokokchung district rose and excelled not only in sports but also in academics.

He was the first Naga Olympian and captained the Indian football team during the London Olympics in 1948.

In 1950, he became the first Naga physician, Rio noted.

He also highlighted that while the state is in preparation to host the 39th National Games, wrestling discipline scheduled for 2027, the Nagaland Olympics Association is also scheduled to organise Nagaland State and Para Games, which will commence from November 2.

Following the acquisition of Aizawl FC's league sporting rights, the Nagaland United Sports Club has entered into Indian Football League (IFL) for 2026-27 season, Rio remarked, it is an important milestone for state football.

The introduction of the Nagaland Super League (NSL) in 2024 provided a competitive platform, while T Ao Trophy has continued to strengthen the foundations of the game at the district level.

Together these platforms have helped nurture young talents and create greater opportunities for aspiring footballers, Rio said.

While acknowledging the farsightedness of the Ungma village for providing land to establish Renpo Lu Sports Complex, the Chief Minister congratulated the Mon district and Tuensang district for reaching onto the finals.

He encouraged the players to compete with true spirit of sportsmanship.

Beyond the trophy, he encouraged everyone to celebrate teamwork, perseverance and friendship.