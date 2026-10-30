Lost Far Too Many Wickets In Power-Play, Bowlers Gave Away 20-30 Extra Runs: Bahutule On India's Defeat

MENAFN - IANS) Auckland, Oct 30 (IANS) India's spin-bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule said the 87-run defeat to New Zealand in the fourth T20I at Eden Park came due to losing early wickets in the chase and a bowling effort that leaked 20-30 extra runs.

Glenn Phillips smashed 107 off 49 balls, including hitting 10 sixes, as New Zealand piled up a record 259/7. Michael Bracewell gave him strong support with a 25-ball 65 that included six sixes as India also conceded their highest-ever men's T20I score.

India's chase stumbled in the very first over, when Jacob Duffy removed both Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan. With the required rate hovering around 13 an over, India kept losing wickets and eventually were restricted to 172/9.

“You could say that (we struggled to get going). Obviously, Eden Park is a challenging ground in terms of dimensions. But I think we were very clear as to what we wanted to do. We were clear in terms of our strengths, and we wanted to execute our skills to whatever we could really work towards. But it didn't happen.

“I think while chasing the score, we lost far too many wickets in the power play. But I think it's always challenging playing here because of the shape of the ground. Conditions obviously, when we start the game at 8 o'clock, it's cold and windy.

“We maybe could have executed slightly better in terms of chasing. While bowling-wise also, we could not have given that many runs. Could have been short of 20-30 runs. But it didn't happen today. Hopefully, we'll regroup and recollect and make sure that we continue our form in Hamilton,” said Bahutule in the post-match press conference.

He kept returning to India's chase faltering in the powerplay, where New Zealand's bowlers hit their lengths and took wickets early.“I think losing wickets in the powerplay. The moment you lose two wickets, you are always 30 runs short of your total. So, they bowled well in the right areas.“We tried to score as much as possible in the powerplay. It didn't happen. If we had managed post-powerplay also, I am sure we would have been closer to the target. But again, it was just a question of losing wickets in the powerplay.”

Bahutule pointed out that both departments had fallen short, though the batting group's approach would not change.“I think that in both things, in bowling and batting, as I said, we could have given a few runs less in bowling. In batting, if we had one or two wickets in Power-play, then definitely we would have been able to chase because the way our batting line-up is, the way everyone's mindset is, there is always a first attempt to win.

“But that didn't happen today. But in the future, we will definitely achieve that. As you know, power play is very crucial. You know, once you have a good start in six overs, while chasing this target, if you are almost 80-90, then we are sort of in line to at least get close to it. There is just a question of a couple of partnerships.

“Once those couple of partnerships had taken place in the mid-overs between the 7th and the 15th over, in the last five overs, definitely we could have got closer. That's what we've achieved before. But again, as I said, about 20-25 runs is a bit far too much for us to be given by the bowling unit.”

Bahutule also spoke about the crowded schedule, saying the players picked for the ODIs – like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Gurnoor Brar - had already started training while the T20I squad moves on to Hamilton for Sunday's clash.“I think we always have planning, and it has already been done. So I think the guys who have come for the one-dayers have already started preparation today.

“The coaching staff will stay for a while and facilitate things for them as much as possible. Then once the team comes back from Hamilton, they'll join. So this scheduling, as you know, is in a way which is quite busy.

“But I think all of us from the support staff are ready to take up any job, any opportunity where we can help the players and see how we can prepare them for the one-dayers and the Test matches. So we are ready.”

On the varying conditions in New Zealand, Bahutule said the team had chosen to treat that as a challenge to face head-on.“It's challenging in its own way because there are some grounds in New Zealand where you get to play on drop-in pitches, which is, I think, very rare. It doesn't happen in India.

“So when you come here, you see the change, the difference in the bounce, the seam movement, the little bit of hold-up depending on the dew factor, which obviously gets the moisture. So there are little challenges for the batters initially.

“But I think we've looked at it from a positive point of view that we are expecting bounce, we are expecting seam movement and everything. But I think the way we played and the way we batted, we were very much prepared, and that's the challenge in New Zealand and I think we've decided to take it on,” he concluded.