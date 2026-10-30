National Advertising Division Finds Carpe's Reference Price Supported Recommends Carpe Modify Or Discontinue Savings And Comparative Claims

New York, NY – October 30, 2026 – Following a challenge by The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division determined that Clutch, Inc. d/b/a Carpe provided a reasonable basis for the $19.95 reference price used in its Underarm Stick savings claims, but recommended that Carpe modify or discontinue other challenged advertising, including savings, free shipping, comparative performance, and“first” 100-hour sweat and odor control claims.

Carpe markets personal care products, including its Underarm Stick, a deodorant and antiperspirant. P&G, which markets competing products, challenged claims made by Carpe on its website and social media for its Underarm Stick.

Pricing and Savings Claims

Carpe advertises savings on its Underarm Stick through recurring sitewide percentage-off promotions and offers that include free gifts. P&G challenged Carpe's savings claims that were based on a $19.95 reference price that P&G asserted was not a bona fide regular price. The National Advertising Division (NAD) determined that Carpe provided a reasonable basis to support the $19.95 reference price used in its savings claims.

To obtain the represented percentage-off savings in the challenged advertising, consumers must enroll in a subscription program, with the level of savings dependent on the subscription tier and number of sticks purchased. NAD found that Carpe did not clearly and conspicuously disclose the subscription requirement for any challenged savings claims and recommended that Carpe discontinue those claims or clearly and conspicuously disclose, in close proximity to any price or savings claim that depends on subscription enrollment, that the offer requires an automatically renewing subscription, and also clearly and conspicuously disclose the recurring price and shipment frequency.

P&G also challenged certain Carpe sitewide percentage discounts delivered through successive seasonal and special-offer promotions. NAD found that Carpe's percentage-off claims combined with other seasonal or“Special Offer” language, including countdown timers or scarcity statements, conveyed the message that Carpe's promotions and sales last for a limited period of time. NAD found the claim unsupported and recommended that Carpe discontinue or modify its advertising to avoid conveying the message that a promotion or sale is available for a limited, discrete period unless the advertised savings opportunity is genuinely limited.

Regarding advertised savings and gifts, NAD recommended that Carpe discontinue the challenged“Save Up To [x]% Off w/ 4 Free Gifts” claims or modify its advertising to clearly and conspicuously disclose, in close proximity to the claim, when the advertised percentage savings includes the value assigned to the gifts. NAD further recommended that Carpe discontinue its free gift valuations or clearly and conspicuously disclose genuine, substantiated values, and discontinue using the cost of shipping in its savings calculations if the initial shipment is otherwise free.

NAD also recommended that Carpe discontinue its“free shipping” claims or modify its advertising to clearly and conspicuously disclose, in close proximity to the claim, that free shipping applies only to the initial shipment.

Comparative Claims

P&G challenged three social media posts including express comparative performance claims and the implied message that competing products are ineffective and worthless.

NAD found that the advertising conveyed the implied message and that Carpe did not support the challenged express comparative claims. It recommended that Carpe discontinue the express claims and modify its advertising to avoid conveying the unsupported message that competing deodorants and antiperspirants are ineffective or worthless.

NAD further determined that Carpe did not provide a reasonable basis for the claim that it is“the first deodorant to have 100 hours of clinically tested sweat and odor control” under any reasonable interpretations of that claim and recommended that Carpe discontinue the claim.

During the proceeding, Carpe voluntarily agreed to permanently discontinue its“100% Money-Back Guarantee” claim. Based on that representation, NAD did not review this claim on the merits and this claim will be treated, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended the claim be discontinued.

In its advertiser statement, Carpe stated it will“comply with NAD's recommendations.”

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive. Per NAD/NARB Procedures, this release may not be used for promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and creating fair competition for business.

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