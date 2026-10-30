Largo Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:49 AM EST - Largo Inc.: Announces its production and sales results for the third quarter and the nine months ended September 30, 2026. During Q3 2026, the Company produced 2,093 tonnes of V2O5 equivalent at its Maracás Menchen Mine and sold 2,428 tonnes of V2O5 equivalent. For the first nine months of 2026, V2O5 production totaled 7,609 tonnes and sales totaled 7,223 tonnes, representing year-over-year increases of 23% and 15%, respectively. Largo Inc. shares T are trading down 0.01 at $0.36.
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