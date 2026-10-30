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Black Diamond Group Limited

Black Diamond Group Limited


Date: 2026-10-30 10:12:44

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:58 AM EST - Black Diamond Group Limited: Today announced the appointment of Michael Chan to its Board of Directors, effective Thursday, October 29. Black Diamond Group Limited shares T are trading up $2.49 at $22.15.

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Baystreet.ca

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