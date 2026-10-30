Korean Cultural Centre In Kuala Lumpur A New Bridge That Links Two Nations

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 (NNN) -- The Korean Cultural Centre (KCC) in Malaysia, which officially opened on Friday, is a new bridge that links both countries through culture, bringing the hearts of two peoples closer together, said South Korea's Vice Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Kim Young-soo.

He said the centre, which will open to the public on Nov 2, will help South Koreans and Malaysians better understand and respect each other's cultures, and further strengthen friendship and trust between the two countries.

“Since establishing diplomatic relations in 1960, Korea and Malaysia have enjoyed 66 years of close friendship,” he said in his speech during the official opening of the Korean Cultural Centre here.

Reflecting on the close ties and how bridges connect the two nations, Kim said in the 1960s, when South Korea faced economic difficulties, Malaysia helped build a bridge in Paju, Gyeonggi Province. In gratitude for this support, the bridge was named the“Malaysia Bridge”.

Meanwhile, in the 1980s, Korean construction companies took part in building the Penang Bridge, connecting Penang Island to Peninsular Malaysia, which later became a landmark of the country's economic growth, he said.

“In the past, we built bridges on each other's soil, and today we are building a new bridge through culture,” the Vice Minister added.

Malaysia's Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Chiew Choon Man, in his speech, said that while diplomacy and economic cooperation provide important foundations for the Malaysia-South Korea relationship, culture gives that relationship depth and meaning.

He noted that through the centre's programmes and activities, Korean culture would become more accessible to the Malaysian public and create opportunities for dialogue with Malaysia's cultural community.

“It allows our people to encounter one another's values, appreciate different perspectives and discover common ground. Cultural exchange flourishes when that interest flows in both directions.

“As Malaysians discover more about Korea, we also welcome opportunities for Korean audiences to engage with Malaysian friends, artists, cultural practitioners and communities,” he said.

Malaysian Foreign Ministry deputy secretary-general (bilateral affairs) Datuk Syed Mohd Hasrin Tengku Hussin and South Korea's Ambassador-designate to Malaysia Choi Jungrok also attended the grand opening.

The centre, in a statement, said it will introduce Malaysian audiences to the diversity of Korean culture, ranging from traditional heritage and arts to contemporary K-culture, while placing a strong emphasis on two-way cultural exchange and creating opportunities for Korean and Malaysian artists, cultural institutions and communities to work together.

The establishment of the KCC builds on the Memorandum of Understanding on Cultural Cooperation between the South Korean and Malaysian governments signed in 2020.

--NNN