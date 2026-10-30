Miriam O'duill

Associate Professor of Chemistry, University of Nottingham

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Chemical molecules are the building blocks of modern life: they are in the medicines that keep us healthy, the agrochemicals that ensure the world population can be fed, in the rain coats that keep us dry, and in our smart phone screens. But how are these molecules made? My research focuses on exactly this question. The research team I lead develops a toolkit of new reactions that allows us to build molecules in a sustainable, more environmentally friendly manner. We use catalysts and design new reagents to address some of the challenges faced by modern chemistry today (e.g. how can we use less energy and produce less waste?) We have used our chemistry to make pharmaceuticals and medical imaging agents for positron emission tomography (PET) and MRI, techniques that are used to diagnose cancer.

key words: organic chemistry, synthesis, catalysis, sustainability, fluorine, medical imaging, science communication



2020–present Assistant Professor of Chemistry, University of Nottingham

2018–2020 Lecturer, National University of Ireland, Galway 2016–2017 Postdoctoral research fellow, The Scripps Research Institute



2015 University of Oxford, DPhil (PhD) in Organic Chemistry 2011 University of Oxford, MChem Master of Chemistry

The Royal Society of Chemistry

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