Poland May Reconsider Transferring Additional Mig-29S To Ukraine If Bulgaria Deal Falls Through Expert

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Polish expert and former Minister of National Defence Janusz Onyszkiewicz expressed this opinion in a comment to Ukrinform.

According to him, Poland has more than two MiG-29 fighter jets, so the transfer of two aircraft to Ukraine does not mean that the issue of the remaining jets is“definitively closed.”

“We are transferring two aircraft to Ukraine, while regarding the remaining few, as I understand it, talks with Bulgaria are ongoing,” Onyszkiewicz said.

He suggested that if Poland and Bulgaria fail to reach a final agreement, the issue of transferring these aircraft to Kyiv could return to the agenda.

“Since there is no final agreement signed, the matter could come back if the talks with Bulgaria ended in failure,” the former minister said.

The expert noted that the transfer of two MiG-29s to Ukraine would be part of a broader military aid package that would also include, in particular, air defense equipment.

Commenting on reports that Poland had allegedly considered suspending the transfer of a military aid package to Ukraine following the Lviv Regional Council's decision to declare 2027 the Year of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) and Roman Shukhevych, Onyszkiewicz noted that the regional council's proposal has not yet been formally approved.

“The Polish side took note of this and regarded it as a positive fact,” said the former Polish defense minister.

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At the same time, he stressed that military cooperation between Poland and Ukraine is well established.

“I think military assistance is working quite well. I hope it will continue to do so and that cooperation will be strengthened even further,” he said.

According to Onyszkiewicz, Ukraine's need for support may increase due to intensified Russian attacks on critical infrastructure, particularly energy networks. He stressed that the purpose of such strikes is to break the spirit of resistance of the Ukrainian people, but expressed confidence that Russia would fail to achieve this.

Commenting on the possible contents of Poland's next military aid packages for Ukraine, Onyszkiewicz declined to speculate, noting that the list of weapons and equipment transferred cannot always be made public. At the same time, he stressed that Ukraine is constantly in need of air defense systems.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 29, Poland said it would soon transfer two more MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package worth about €50 million. The package will also include ammunition and air defense equipment.

Photo: org