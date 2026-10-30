Safadi, Turkish Counterpart Discuss Regional Developments

Amman, Oct. 30 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi in a phone call on Thursday discussed with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan regional developments and the latest developments in the occupied Palestinian territories.

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