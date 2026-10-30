Gout Clinical Trials Update 2026: Phase-Wise Pipeline Status, Drug Profiles, And Key Developers Astrazeneca, R-Pharm, Allena Pharma, JW Pharma, Hinova Pharma, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Selecta Bio

MENAFN - GetNews) (Albany, New York) - October 30, 2026: According to DelveInsight's assessment, more than 25+ key companies worldwide are actively working to develop over 30+ therapies for gout. The analysis covers clinical trials, therapeutic candidates, mechanisms of action, routes of administration, and ongoing developments in the gout treatment pipeline.

“Gout Pipeline Insight, 2026 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Gout Market.

The Gout Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Gout Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Gout treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Gout companies working in the treatment market are TaiwanJ Pharmaceuticals, Nippon Chemiphar, HemoShear Horizon Therapeutics, Protalix BioTherapeutics, Horizon Therapeutics plc, Arthrosi Therapeutics, Dyve Biosciences, LG Chem, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Selecta Biosciences Inc, InventisBio Co., Ltd, Allena Pharmaceuticals, Olatec Therapeutics LLC, Shanton Pharma Co., Ltd., LG Chem, and others, are developing therapies for the Gout treatment



Emerging Gout therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- TJC-0434, NC-2700, Research Program, NC-2500, PRX-115, HZN-457, AR-882, DYV700, LC350189, SHR-4640, SEL-212, D-0120 + Allopurinol, ALLN-346, Dapansutrile, SAP001, Tigulixostat, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Gout market in the coming years.

In October 2026, Amgen's Phase III trial comparing subcutaneous and intravenous pegloticase, both given alongside methotrexate, was updated on October 19, 2026, and continued to recruit participants. The study evaluates the two administration methods in patients with uncontrolled gout, with sustained serum uric acid control at Month 6 designated as the primary endpoint.

In September 2026, Crystalys Therapeutics' Phase II trial continued to recruit patients with gout who are unable to tolerate xanthine oxidase inhibitors or have not responded adequately to uricase therapy. The study plans to enroll approximately 90 participants and evaluate serum uric acid levels at Week 24.

In September 2026, XORTX Therapeutics announced its intention to file an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the US FDA in the fourth quarter of 2026 for its XRx-026 gout program. The development strategy includes pharmacokinetic and efficacy studies of XORLO, the company's oxypurinol formulation. The announcement outlined a planned regulatory submission and did not indicate that FDA clearance or approval had been granted.

In August 2026, Arthrosi Therapeutics' AR882-302 trial, which investigated 50 mg and 75 mg doses for gout, was marked as completed following an August update to the clinical trial registry. The study enrolled 818 participants and assessed reductions in serum uric acid levels and safety outcomes over a 12-month period. However, the registry update alone does not confirm whether the trial achieved positive results.

In June 2026, The US FDA issued a non-approval decision for Sobi's nanoencapsulated sirolimus plus pegadricase (NASP), an investigational treatment for uncontrolled gout. The agency's concerns primarily involved manufacturing controls and deficiencies identified at contract manufacturing facilities, rather than reported issues with clinical safety or efficacy. Sobi stated that it would collaborate with the FDA to resolve the outstanding concerns.

In March 2026, Innorna announced that the US FDA had cleared the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for IN026, an experimental mRNA-based treatment for refractory gout. The therapy is designed to deliver mRNA encoding urate oxidase to the liver, facilitating uric acid degradation and paving the way for a Phase I clinical trial. This clearance marks a development milestone and does not represent FDA marketing approval.

In February 2026, Innovent Biologics registered a Phase III study comparing tigulixostat with febuxostat in adults with gout in China. The trial evaluates serum uric acid control, safety, gout attacks, kidney function, and quality of life. The study began on February 17, 2026, according to its registry record. In March 2025, Arthrosi Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biotech company advancing a next-generation URAT1 inhibitor designed to significantly lower serum urate (sUA) levels, reduce gout flares, and dissolve tophi in patients with gout and tophaceous gout, has announced the first patient has been dosed in REDUCE 1, its second pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial assessing the investigational therapy AR882.

Gout Overview

Gout is a type of inflammatory arthritis caused by the buildup of uric acid crystals in the joints. It typically affects the big toe, but can also occur in other joints like the ankles, knees, or wrists. Gout attacks come on suddenly and cause intense pain, swelling, redness, and warmth in the affected joint. High levels of uric acid in the blood-often due to diet, genetics, or kidney issues-trigger the condition. Treatment includes anti-inflammatory medications, uric acid-lowering drugs, and lifestyle changes such as reducing red meat, alcohol, and sugary drinks. Early treatment can help prevent recurrent attacks and joint damage.

Get a Free Sample PDF Report to know more about Gout Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment-

Emerging Gout Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



TJC-0434: TaiwanJ Pharmaceuticals

NC-2700: Nippon Chemiphar

Research Program: HemoShear Horizon Therapeutics plc

NC-2500: Nippon Chemiphar

PRX-115: Protalix BioTherapeutics

HZN-457: Horizon Therapeutics plc

AR-882: Arthrosi Therapeutics

DYV700: Dyve Biosciences

LC350189: LG Chem

SHR-4640: Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co.

SEL-212: Selecta Biosciences Inc

D-0120 + Allopurinol: InventisBio Co., Ltd

ALLN-346: Allena Pharmaceuticals

Dapansutrile: Olatec Therapeutics LLC

SAP001: Shanton Pharma Co., Ltd. Tigulixostat: LG Chem

Gout Route of Administration

Gout pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Intravenous

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical Molecule Type

Gout Molecule Type

Gout Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Protein

Small interfering RNA

Small molecule Product Type

Gout Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Gout Assessment by Product Type

Gout By Stage and Product Type

Gout Assessment by Route of Administration

Gout By Stage and Route of Administration

Gout Assessment by Molecule Type Gout by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Gout Report covers around 30+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Further Gout product details are provided in the report. Download the Gout pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Gout therapies

Some of the key companies in the Gout Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Gout are - Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Selecta Biosciences, LG Chem, Shanton Pharma, TWi Biotechnology, Olatec Therapeutics, Allena Pharmaceuticals, JW Pharmaceutical, Revive Therapeutics, Hinova pharmaceuticals, Arthrosi Therapeutics, Dyve Biosciences, Jiangsu Atom Bioscience and Pharmaceutical, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, Allen Pharmaceuticals, Teijin Pharma, AstraZeneca, R-Pharm, InventisBio, Nippon Chemiphar, Sinovent, Shenyang Sunshine Pharmaceutical, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Chongqing Fochon Pharmaceutical, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Enzychem Lifesciences, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Horizon Therapeutics, and others.

Gout Pipeline Analysis:

The Gout pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Gout with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Gout Treatment.

Gout key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Gout Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Gout market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Gout drugs and therapies

Gout Pipeline Market Drivers



Rising Prevalence of Gout: The increasing incidence of gout, associated with aging populations, obesity, metabolic disorders, and dietary factors, is driving demand for innovative treatment options.

Growing Unmet Medical Needs: Limitations of existing urate-lowering therapies and the need for effective treatments for refractory or severe gout are encouraging the development of novel drug candidates.

Advancements in Drug Development: Research into novel mechanisms of action, including selective urate-lowering agents and therapies targeting inflammation, is strengthening the gout treatment pipeline.

Increasing Clinical Trial Activity: Ongoing clinical trials evaluating new therapies and improved treatment strategies are creating opportunities for pipeline expansion and innovation. Rising Pharmaceutical Investment: Increased investment by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in gout research is supporting the development of therapies aimed at improving disease control and patient outcomes.

Gout Pipeline Market Barriers



High Clinical Trial Failure Risk: Variability in disease presentation, patient response, and clinical endpoints can complicate the evaluation of investigational gout therapies.

Safety and Tolerability Concerns: Potential adverse effects associated with urate-lowering and anti-inflammatory treatments may limit their use in certain patient populations and complicate drug development.

Established Treatment Options: The availability of generic medications, including allopurinol and colchicine, may reduce the commercial incentives for developing new therapies without clear clinical advantages.

Regulatory and Development Costs: Extensive clinical testing, regulatory requirements, and high research and development costs can delay approvals and restrict pipeline investment. Patient Adherence Challenges: Long-term treatment requirements, inadequate disease awareness, and inconsistent adherence to urate-lowering therapy may complicate clinical outcomes and the assessment of new treatments.

Scope of Gout Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Gout Companies: TaiwanJ Pharmaceuticals, Nippon Chemiphar, HemoShear Horizon Therapeutics, Protalix BioTherapeutics, Horizon Therapeutics plc, Arthrosi Therapeutics, Dyve Biosciences, LG Chem, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Selecta Biosciences Inc, InventisBio Co., Ltd, Allena Pharmaceuticals, Olatec Therapeutics LLC, Shanton Pharma Co., Ltd., LG Chem, and others

Key Gout Therapies: TJC-0434, NC-2700, Research Program, NC-2500, PRX-115, HZN-457, AR-882, DYV700, LC350189, SHR-4640, SEL-212, D-0120 + Allopurinol, ALLN-346, Dapansutrile, SAP001, Tigulixostat, and others

Gout Therapeutic Assessment: Gout current marketed and Gout emerging therapies Gout Market Dynamics: Gout market drivers and Gout market barriers

Request for Sample PDF Report for Gout Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials

Table of Contents

1. Gout Report Introduction

2. Gout Executive Summary

3. Gout Overview

4. Gout- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Gout Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Gout Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Gout Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Gout Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Gout Preclinical Stage Products

10. Gout Therapeutics Assessment

11. Gout Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Gout Key Companies

14. Gout Key Products

15. Gout Unmet Needs

16. Gout Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Gout Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Gout Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.