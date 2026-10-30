Tajikistan Launches Aluminium And Plastic Doors And Windows Plant

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan has inaugurated a new plant in Dushanbe producing aluminium and plastic doors and windows, with an initial capacity of up to 100 units per shift.

According to the press service of the President of Tajikistan, the plant, owned by Tamdid LLC, was officially opened on October 30 by Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Dushanbe Mayor Rustam Emomali.

The facility is expected to expand its production capacity during the second phase of the project.

The facility is equipped with four automated production lines and modern machinery supplied by manufacturers from Italy, Türkiye and China.

It will produce aluminium and plastic doors and windows, large glass structures, facade systems, entrance doors and other construction products. All products will be manufactured to customers' specifications, while installation will be carried out by the company's specialists.

The launch of the plant will create 35 permanent jobs. The production process will include quality control at every stage and compliance with established technological requirements.

The second phase of the project provides for the construction of a modern glass-processing workshop with an annual capacity of 36,000 units. The facility is expected to create an additional 100 jobs and be completed within 18 months.

Meanwhile, the workshop will be equipped with automated production lines supplied from Türkiye and China. It will handle glass processing, cutting, drilling, edge grinding, and the sealing of double-glazed units.

The level of automation in the second phase is expected to reach 80%, enabling the production of glass panels measuring up to 6 by 3 metres and up to 60 millimetres thick.

The project's second phase will allow the company to process glass in addition to manufacturing finished doors and windows, expanding its product range and production capacity.