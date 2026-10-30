Betmgm Marks 100 Days In Alberta

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) More than half of Alberta's Stanley Cup futures tickets back the Edmonton Oilers, while Game of ThronesTM leads a casino lineup built on exclusive and land-based content

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetMGM, a leading online sports betting and iGaming operator, marked its first 100 days in Alberta by sharing insights into how players across the province have engaged with its sportsbook and online casino since launching on July 13. Alberta has quickly become one of BetMGM's strongest new markets, with early momentum outpacing the company's launch in Ontario.

“Alberta has been one of the most exciting launches in BetMGM's history,” said Matt Prevost, Chief Revenue Officer, BetMGM.“In our first 100 days, we've seen Albertans back their home teams and gravitate toward the premium, exclusive casino content that sets BetMGM apart. We're encouraged by the momentum, but we're equally focused on how we grow. Our goal is to deliver exceptional entertainment while setting the standard as a top-tier, responsible operator in Alberta."

When it comes to the Stanley Cup, Alberta bettors love the home team. The Edmonton Oilers account for over 50% of all Stanley Cup futures tickets.

Top 5 most bet teams in Alberta to win the Stanley Cup (tickets)

Edmonton Oilers (50.8 per cent of all tickets)

Montreal Canadiens

Vegas Golden Knights

Colorado Avalanche

Calgary Flames

Top 5 most bet teams in Ontario to win the Stanley Cup (tickets)

Toronto Maple Leafs (28.9 per cent of all tickets)

Montreal Canadiens

Edmonton Oilers

Florida Panthers

San Jose Sharks

Most bet teams to win the Super Bowl at BetMGM Alberta (tickets)

Buffalo Bills

Los Angeles Rams

Kansas City Chiefs

Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers

Most bet teams to win the Super Bowl at BetMGM Ontario (tickets)

Buffalo Bills

Los Angeles Rams

Kansas City Chiefs

Baltimore Ravens

Seattle Seahawks

BetMGM Casino's early performance in Alberta is also showing strong interest in branded entertainment and games with roots in land-based casinos. That trend is reinforced by independent industry data. In Eilers-Fantini's September 2026 Canada Online Game Performance Report, based on data through August, Aristocrat's Lightning LinkTM High StakesTM ranked No. 1 overall among games tracked across participating Alberta operators, while Blueprint's Game of ThronesTM ranked No. 2. Game of Thrones launched exclusively at BetMGM in Ontario in April and BetMGM in Alberta in August.

The results highlight two areas that have resonated in BetMGM's Alberta offering - recognizable entertainment IP and casino experiences familiar from the casino floor.

Top Performing Games at BetMGM Casino in Alberta



Game of Thrones

NHL Blackjack

Lightning Link High Stakes

The Price Is Right Gold Blitz UltimateTM Sugar Rush

BetMGM exceeds Alberta's mandatory responsible gambling requirements, including accreditation under the Responsible Gambling Council's RG Check program, which is required for all operators in the province's regulated market. From market launch, BetMGM will offer a comprehensive suite of responsible gambling tools such as deposit limits, session reminders, and cooling off periods and will integrate with Alberta's centralized self-exclusion system, allowing players to self-exclude across all licensed gaming platforms.

As BetMGM continues to expand into new markets and introduces new features, responsible gambling remains a key focus. Additionally, BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly, including GameSense, an industry-leading program developed and licensed to BetMGM by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to rely on at MGM Resorts properties. GameSense complements BetMGM's existing responsible gambling tools which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

For more information, follow @BetMGM on X.

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Please play responsibly. Alberta (18+) and Ontario (19+) only. If gambling is affecting your mental health or well-being, 211 Aberta is here to help. Call or text 211 or visit ab.211.ca. In Ontario, visit ConnexOntario.ca or call 1-866-531-2600 or text CONNEX to 247247.



About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state-of-the-art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit .

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