Halloween Peptide Sale 2026: Kylo Peptides Announces $1 Research Vial Sale With Orders Of $200 Or More

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHERIDAN, Wyo., Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kylo Peptides [ ], a U.S. research peptides supplier, today announced a limited-time Halloween sale. Customers who place an order of $200 or more can add one eligible research vial for $1. Qualifying orders also include a free 3 mL Kylo H2O or bacteriostatic water vial. Customers must add it to their cart themselves. The public sale opens Friday, October 30, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. and ends Saturday, October 31, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Kylo members get early access starting Thursday, October 29, 2026, at 9:00 a.m., along with two extra vial options. "We kept the Halloween offer short and easy to follow," said Harry Brown, spokesperson for Kylo Peptides. "A researcher places a $200 order, picks one listed vial for $1, and adds the free Kylo H2O. The dates are fixed." Note: All products are sold for research use only and are not for human or veterinary use. What the Kylo Peptides Halloween Sale Includes The Kylo Peptides Halloween sale has three parts: a $200 minimum order, one promotional vial at $1, and a free 3 mL Kylo H2O on qualifying orders. Each customer can claim the $1 vial once during the sale, on an order that meets the $200 minimum.

Qualifying order: $200 or more in a single order.

Promotional vial: One eligible research vial for $1, limited to one per customer. Free add-on: A 3 mL Kylo H2O (BAC water) on qualifying orders. Customers must add it to the cart by hand, since checkout does not add it automatically. Kylo H2O is bacteriostatic water, aka BAC water. It is sterile water with 0.9% benzyl alcohol added as a preservative, which helps keep the solution stable once a vial is opened in the lab. Laboratories use it to dissolve freeze-dried (lyophilized) research compounds before analysis. Kylo also sells Kylo H2O separately in 10 mL and 30 mL sizes. Every qualifying order also clears Kylo's $150 threshold for free U.S. shipping, because the sale minimum is set at $200. Five Promotional Vial Options, With Two Reserved for Members Kylo Peptides [ ] lists five vials for the Halloween sale. Three are open to all eligible customers: TB-500 5 mg, CJC-1295 No DAC 5 mg, and AOD-9604 10 mg. Two are reserved for Kylo members: the Wolverine blend, which combines BPC-157 and TB-500 at 5 mg each, and SS-31 50 mg.

Product Listed strength Who can choose it TB-500 5 mg All eligible customers CJC-1295 No DAC 5 mg All eligible customers AOD-9604 10 mg All eligible customers Wolverine blend (BPC-157 + TB-500) 5 mg + 5 mg Members only SS-31 50 mg Members only





Non-members can choose from the three public options. Members can choose from all five. Each customer still receives one promotional vial in total. An option may close before the sale deadline if its promotional stock runs out, so a customer's choices can change during the event.

The promotional vials carry the same documentation as the rest of the Kylo catalog. Each one has a matching Certificate of Analysis (COA) on Kylo's public COA Library.

A COA is a lab report showing what was tested, which method was used, and the result. Freedom Diagnostics, an independent laboratory in Franklin, Tennessee, tests every lot Kylo sells for identity, purity, and net peptide content.

Member Early Access and Public Sale Schedule

The sale runs in two stages. Kylo members can start claiming the $1 vial on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Public access opens on Friday, October 30, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. The sale closes for everyone on Saturday, October 31, 2026, at 11:59 p.m., or earlier for any option that sells out.

Stage Opens Closes Vial options Member early access Thursday, Oct. 29, 9:00 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 11:59 p.m. All five Public sale Friday, Oct. 30, 9:00 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 11:59 p.m. Three public options





Kylo Lifetime Membership [membership/ } is a one-time $497 plan with no renewals. Members pay half the standard price on every vial, blend, and new release for life. Membership is optional, and customers do not need it to take part in the public sale.

"Members get a one-day head start and two extra choices, the Wolverine blend and SS-31," Harry Brown clarified. "Everyone else can pick from three vials when the public sale opens on Friday morning."

How to Participate in the Halloween Promotion

Customers can participate by placing an order of $200 or more on kylopeptides.com during the sale window, adding one eligible vial at $1, and adding the free Kylo H2O by hand. The process takes five steps:

Visit kylopeptides.com and sign in. The site asks visitors to confirm they are 21 or older and buying for research before it shows the catalog.Add research products worth $200 or more to the cart.Add one eligible Halloween vial. Non-members can choose TB-500, CJC-1295 No DAC, or AOD-9604.Add the free 3 mL Kylo H2O to the cart. It is not added automatically.Complete the order before Saturday, October 31, 2026, at 11:59 p.m.

Orders dispatch within 24 hours on business days. We ship only to institutional addresses, such as laboratories, research facilities, and businesses. The offer is subject to the promotion terms on kylopeptides.com.

About Kylo Peptides

Kylo Peptides is a research peptide supplier operated by Kylo Labs LLC, 30 N Gould St, Ste R, Sheridan, WY 82801. Kylo Peptides synthesizes and lyophilizes its catalog of more than 100 research compounds and blends in the United States.

Every lot is independently tested, and lot-matched COAs are published in a public library. All products are sold for laboratory and research use only and are not for human or veterinary use. Learn more at .

CONTACT: Kylo Support Team Email:... Phone: +1 350 252 3314 Address: 30 N Gould St, Ste R, Sheridan, WY 82801 Website: