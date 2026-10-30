Halloween Peptide Sale 2026: Kylo Peptides Announces $1 Research Vial Sale With Orders Of $200 Or More
|Product
|Listed strength
|Who can choose it
|TB-500
|5 mg
|All eligible customers
|CJC-1295 No DAC
|5 mg
|All eligible customers
|AOD-9604
|10 mg
|All eligible customers
|Wolverine blend (BPC-157 + TB-500)
|5 mg + 5 mg
|Members only
|SS-31
|50 mg
|Members only
Non-members can choose from the three public options. Members can choose from all five. Each customer still receives one promotional vial in total. An option may close before the sale deadline if its promotional stock runs out, so a customer's choices can change during the event.
The promotional vials carry the same documentation as the rest of the Kylo catalog. Each one has a matching Certificate of Analysis (COA) on Kylo's public COA Library.
A COA is a lab report showing what was tested, which method was used, and the result. Freedom Diagnostics, an independent laboratory in Franklin, Tennessee, tests every lot Kylo sells for identity, purity, and net peptide content.
Member Early Access and Public Sale Schedule
The sale runs in two stages. Kylo members can start claiming the $1 vial on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Public access opens on Friday, October 30, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. The sale closes for everyone on Saturday, October 31, 2026, at 11:59 p.m., or earlier for any option that sells out.
|Stage
|Opens
|Closes
|Vial options
|Member early access
|Thursday, Oct. 29, 9:00 a.m.
|Saturday, Oct. 31, 11:59 p.m.
|All five
|Public sale
|Friday, Oct. 30, 9:00 a.m.
|Saturday, Oct. 31, 11:59 p.m.
|Three public options
Kylo Lifetime Membership [membership/ } is a one-time $497 plan with no renewals. Members pay half the standard price on every vial, blend, and new release for life. Membership is optional, and customers do not need it to take part in the public sale.
"Members get a one-day head start and two extra choices, the Wolverine blend and SS-31," Harry Brown clarified. "Everyone else can pick from three vials when the public sale opens on Friday morning."
How to Participate in the Halloween Promotion
Customers can participate by placing an order of $200 or more on kylopeptides.com during the sale window, adding one eligible vial at $1, and adding the free Kylo H2O by hand. The process takes five steps:Sign in. Visit kylopeptides.com and sign in. The site asks visitors to confirm they are 21 or older and buying for research before it shows the catalog. Meet the minimum. Add research products worth $200 or more to the cart. Pick the $1 vial. Add one eligible Halloween vial. Non-members can choose TB-500, CJC-1295 No DAC, or AOD-9604. Add Kylo H2O. Add the free 3 mL Kylo H2O to the cart. It is not added automatically. Check out on time. Complete the order before Saturday, October 31, 2026, at 11:59 p.m.
Orders dispatch within 24 hours on business days. We ship only to institutional addresses, such as laboratories, research facilities, and businesses. The offer is subject to the promotion terms on kylopeptides.com.
About Kylo Peptides
Kylo Peptides is a research peptide supplier operated by Kylo Labs LLC, 30 N Gould St, Ste R, Sheridan, WY 82801. Kylo Peptides synthesizes and lyophilizes its catalog of more than 100 research compounds and blends in the United States.
Every lot is independently tested, and lot-matched COAs are published in a public library. All products are sold for laboratory and research use only and are not for human or veterinary use. Learn more at .CONTACT: Kylo Support Team Email:... Phone: +1 350 252 3314 Address: 30 N Gould St, Ste R, Sheridan, WY 82801 Website:
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