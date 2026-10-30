HII Appoints Renee Swan As Executive Vice President And Chief Human Resources Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today the appointment of Renee Swan to executive vice president and chief human resources officer (CHRO), effective Dec. 7, 2026. Swan comes to HII from Nashville-based Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE: ATMU), where she served as senior vice president and chief people officer.

Renee will assume the position held by HII CHRO Edmond Hughes, who led human resources for HII's Ingalls Shipbuilding division before assuming the company's CHRO role in 2022. Hughes will support Swan's transition before he retires in April 2027, after 21 years with the company.

“Whether you're a shipbuilder on the deckplate, or a technologist, nuclear engineer, or working in a support function, people will always be at the heart of HII,” said Chris Kastner, president and CEO of HII.“I thank Edmond for his important contribution to the evolution and growth of HII and I welcome Renee to build on Edmond's success, and lead our people strategy forward.”

Swan will be responsible for HII's human resources strategy; executive and employee compensation; health and welfare; benefits; employee and labor relations; learning and development; talent management and succession planning; talent acquisition; equal employment opportunity; organizational effectiveness; and change management.









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At Atmus Renee led all aspects of human resources. In prior roles, Swan served as a vice president of human resources at L3Harris, and has human resources experience at Kennametal, Honeywell International, and Eaton Corporation.

Renee has a Master of Professional Studies in human resource management from Cornell University, an MBA from Point Park University, and a bachelor's degree in communications from the University of Pittsburgh.

About HII

HII is America's Seapower Company. The nation's largest shipbuilder, HII builds the manned and unmanned maritime systems and all-domain mission technologies that project U.S. and allied power around the world. With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII is headquartered in Virginia and employs 46,000 people across three divisions. For more information, visit:



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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at