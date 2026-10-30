Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates For November 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Calgary, Alberta, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services has announced default natural gas rates for November 2026. These rates will apply to customers who have not chosen a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South service territories. The method DERS uses to calculate the rates has been verified by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The November regulated natural gas rate is $1.893 per GJ. This is an increase from the October rate of $1.458 per GJ. The rate reflects a market price for November supplies of approximately $1.776 per GJ as reported by the NGX and incorporates an adjustment of $0.118 per GJ for October and prior months.

Average Bill Amounts

The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.

The typical residential gas bill for November based on an average 14 GJ of consumption would be approximately $133 in the North.

South Service Territory

The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.

The typical residential gas bill for November based on an average 14 GJ of consumption would be approximately $120 in the South.

Typical bill amounts between ATCO North and South regions may differ due to variances in transmission and distribution service provider (TDSP) charges levied by ATCO Gas.

Further information on regulated gas supply and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government customer choice website at:

CONTACT: Madeline Alvarez Direct Energy 7138182786...